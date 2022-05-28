Flash flooding knocks out section of Route 1 in Aroostook County

Maine State Police say one person has died and another is hospitalized following a shooting in Vassalboro. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says a 911 call came into the Regional Communications Center in Augusta just after 9:00 Monday morning about a disturbance at a Vassalboro apartment complex. The caller told the dispatcher that they had heard arguing and then gunshots. When Troopers responded to the scene they found one man dead and another man who was injured. The second individual was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. A third man police say was involved in the incident was reportedly not hurt. Police say all three men live in the apartment complex.

VASSALBORO, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO