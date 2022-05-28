Flash flooding knocks out section of Route 1 in Aroostook County

Maine State Police say the driver who two motorcycles in Washington County, killing one rider, has now been located. Troopers were called to the crash scene on Springfield Road in T8 R4, near Danforth, at approximately 2:45 Sunday afternoon. When they arrived, they found 50-year-old Don Charette of Frenchville and 30-year-old Jesse Ouellette of St. Agatha badly injured. Both motorcycle drivers were transported to the hospital, where Charette died. Ouellette suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
