ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroostook County, ME

Flash flooding knocks out section of Route 1 in Aroostook County

wgan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAROOSTOOK COUNTY (WGME) — A section of Route 1 in Cyr Plantation was...

wgan.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDEA AM 1370

A Frenchville Man Died in a Hit-and-Run, Driver Has Been Found

Maine State Police say the driver who two motorcycles in Washington County, killing one rider, has now been located. Troopers were called to the crash scene on Springfield Road in T8 R4, near Danforth, at approximately 2:45 Sunday afternoon. When they arrived, they found 50-year-old Don Charette of Frenchville and 30-year-old Jesse Ouellette of St. Agatha badly injured. Both motorcycle drivers were transported to the hospital, where Charette died. Ouellette suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aroostook County, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Cyr Plantation, ME
Aroostook County, ME
Government
wgan.com

2 Teenagers hurt in Aroostook County crash Friday

CASTLE HILL (WGME) — Two teenagers were hospitalized on Friday night following a rollover crash in Aroostook County. Police say the single-vehicle crash on Route 227 in Castle Hill happened just after 9 p.m. According to police, the driver had attempted to swerve to miss a deer in the...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
B98.5

Maine State Police Looking For Driver In Fatal Hit And Run

The Maine State Police is looking for the public's help as they investigate a fatal hit and run crash that happened on Sunday afternoon. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, at around 2:45 PM on Saturday (May 29th), police responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Springfield Road in Township8 Range 4.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Route 1#Washed Out#Wgme#The Bangor Daily News
wabi.tv

Gas prices continue to climb in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices continue to climb in Maine, setting another record Tuesday. AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas now sits at $4.77. That’s $1.76 higher than a year ago. The national average right now is at $4.62. As for diesel, according to...
newscentermaine.com

WATCH: Mothership incoming!

YORK COUNTY, Maine — Rob Wright Images caught this amazing time-lapse of the Saturday storms rolling into southern Maine. It's a shelf cloud, the leading edge of the strong thunderstorms moving into York County Saturday.
NECN

1 Dead in Maine Hit-and-Run Crash

Police in Danforth, Maine, are looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead and another injured on Sunday. Officers responded to the crash at about 2:45 p.m. on Springfield Road in T8 R4 NBPP near Danforth, Maine police said. According to police, the suspect was...
DANFORTH, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
wabi.tv

330 new COVID cases reported to Maine CDC since Saturday

Maine (WABI) - 330 new cases of coronavirus being reported to the Maine CDC since Saturday. That’s nearly the same amount of new COVID vaccines that were given out, according to the state’s vaccination dashboard. No new deaths reported to the state agency since Saturday. COVID-19 hospitalizations in...
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

The Best ‘Hidden’ Beach in Maine is Actually Hiding in Plain Sight

When it comes to a "secret" beach, everyone wants to be in the know. In the case of a "hidden" beach, it's entirely possible the concealed gem has been right under your nose the entire time. According to the travel site Livability, one of the best hidden beaches in Maine exists right next to one of Vacationland's most popular summer destinations.
WMTW

Fireball lights up Maine sky

NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — A meteor shower was visible Monday night that has never been seen before, but before the tau Herculids meteor shower arrived, there was something else pretty impressive over the sky in Maine. Justin Mecham caught video of a fireball streaking through the sky over North...
I-95 FM

Maine IFW Provides Update on New Any-deer Lottery System

Wildlife officials are providing additional information regarding the new antlerless deer lottery. Big changes are coming to Maine's any-deer lottery. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has provided new information regarding the new system in which antlerless deer permits will be distributed. Here's how the new any-deer lottery...
BANGOR, ME
Big Country 96.9

Maine Police Say 1 Person is Dead, 1 Hurt in Vassalboro Shooting

Maine State Police say one person has died and another is hospitalized following a shooting in Vassalboro. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says a 911 call came into the Regional Communications Center in Augusta just after 9:00 Monday morning about a disturbance at a Vassalboro apartment complex. The caller told the dispatcher that they had heard arguing and then gunshots. When Troopers responded to the scene they found one man dead and another man who was injured. The second individual was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. A third man police say was involved in the incident was reportedly not hurt. Police say all three men live in the apartment complex.
VASSALBORO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

MaineHousing program changes leave some unsure about future

MAINE, USA — The Maine State Housing Authority is changing its eligibility standards for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which began in March 2021 as a temporary measure to address stressors brought on by the pandemic, leaving some worried they may no longer have a place to live as early as Wednesday.
Lincoln Report

3 Classic Small Towns in Maine

Maine is best known for its long coastline, but the state also has a number of small towns that deserve a visit. Maine's smaller locales provide a unique insight into the state's history and culture, and they are typically less crowded than the more popular tourist destinations.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy