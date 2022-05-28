Fire Weather Watch issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS
Effective: 2022-05-30 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-30 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire...alerts.weather.gov
