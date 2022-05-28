Boston Calling: Music to resume at 6:00 p.m. after severe weather forced fans to evacuate

Boston Calling update: Severe weather alert is affecting Saturday’s festival

BOSTON — 5:15 P.M. UPDATE: Severe weather including lightning canceled some afternoon performances at the Boston Calling music festival.

Festival organizers now say the venue will reopen at 5:30 p.m. and the music will resume at 6:00 p.m.

Fans should go to the main entry for reentry.

Lightning was reported close to the venue at the Harvard Athletic Complex. People were being advised to seek shelter at 3:30 p.m.

A photo taken from outside the venue at 4:00 p.m. showed one of the empty stages. Shows on Saturday started at around 1:30 p.m. and are scheduled to continue through the night.

[ Tracking Storms This Afternoon ]

Those on-site now were told to head out the main gate and seek shelter at Harvard Stadium, Harvard Square, or other locations.

The rain moved in fast just around 3:30 p.m.

Those who exit will be allowed back in when the weather allows, according to a post to social media by festival organizers.

The three-day festival opened Friday and goes through Sunday.

The event also includes 30+ local food vendors as well as musical acts.

The headliner for Saturday night is Nine Inch Nails. It will be the second night of headlining for the band.

The original Saturday headliner, The Strokes, had to bow out due to a COVID case.

[ Boston Calling: Saturday headliner ‘The Strokes’ cancels appearance due to COVID case ]

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

