COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Grove City woman was gored by a bison and thrown 10 feet into the air Monday at Yellowstone National Park. The National Park Service said the 25-year-old woman got within 10 feet of the bison Monday morning as it walked near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin near Old Faithful. The National Park Service said the woman approached the bison, it gored her and tossed her 10 feet into the air.

GROVE CITY, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO