North Carolina’s tallest peaks

By Braley Dodson
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) –  Holy Smokies!

North Carolina has its fair share of high points, including America’s tallest peak east of the Mississippi River.

And it’s not just summits that try to touch the sky. With the Blue Ridge Mountains, Black Mountains, Great Smoky Mountains and the Appalachians, many cities are sitting high. Asheville, for example, is at 2,200 feet above sea level. Highlands is at 4,500.

Here are North Carolina’s 10 tallest peaks:

10. Celo Knob

Height: 6,327 feet

Range: Black Mountains

9. Old Black

Height: 6,370 feet

Range: Great Smoky Mountains

8. Richland Balsam

Height: 6,410 feet

Range: Great Balsam Mountains

7. Mount Chapman

Height: 6,417 feet

Range: Great Smoky Mountains

6. Mount Gibbes

Height: 6,520 feet

Range: Black Mountains

10 tallest points in South Carolina

5. Balsam Cone

Height: 6,600 feet

Range: Black Mountains

4. Mount Guyot

Height: 6,621 feet

Range: Great Smoky Mountains

3. Clingman’s Dome

Height: 6,643 feet

Range: Great Smoky Mountains

2. Mount Craig

Height: 6,647 feet

Range: Black Mountains

  1. Mount Mitchell

Height: 6,684 feet

Range: Black Mountains

