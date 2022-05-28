Bradley Beach celebrates opening of summer tourism season

Bradley Beach kicked off its summer tourism season with a three-day extravaganza Saturday.

A family friendly Memorial Day parade down Ocean Avenue got the festivities started, along with all the great vendors to choose from to support a local business or grab a bite to eat.

Organizers told News 12 it's even more important to come out and come together following the pandemic.

"This is an awakening of New Jersey for fun in the summer,” said Harvey Rosenberg, Co-Chairman of the Memorial Day Weekend at Bradley Beach. “I think is good event with music to cheer up the country and New Jersey, especially Bradley Beach."

The weekend’s festivities will continue Sunday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.