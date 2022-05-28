ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Is This the End of the Line for Coupes?

InsideHook
InsideHook
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yuOOT_0fte106W00
A 2019 BMW M8. BMW

Given the pandemic and supply chain issues, it can be difficult to make too many generalizations about the current state of the automotive industry these days. Still, it does look like demand for coupes seems reduced, while interest in SUVs is increasing, even over four-door sedans. When it comes to historical models, there’s still plenty of demand, but it’s getting easier to think of coupes as the proverbial vanishing breed.

Why? One person who can offer plenty of insight is Adrian van Hooydonk, who heads the design department at BMW. In a recent interview with Autoblog, van Hooydonk offered his own take on why demand for coupes are down and where the market for SUVs might be heading.

Van Hooydonk addressed the number of vintage cars with two seats on display at the Villa d’Este Concours d’Elegance. “Back then, it was perfectly normal to create an incredibly complex product with only two seats. In the not-so-distant past that was still alright,” he said. “Perhaps, if you analyze each person’s life, there is this period when they want just that. Then, for most people, life progresses into something where they need four doors and the ability to carry a lot of stuff.”

While the idea of someone moving from a coupe to a sedan or SUV isn’t surprising, van Hooydonk argued that recent design developments have made things more complex. “In the past, the expectations were ‘I had this for a while, but I can’t have it any longer so now I have that,’” he told Autoblog. “Today, people want everything. They want it all, so that turned into an SUV with a sporty character, and then it turned into an SUV-coupe.”

What’s most interesting about van Hooydonk’s comments are that they don’t posit automotive design as a binary. Instead, it suggests a kind of evolution — a process that’s still in flux, and could take automakers and drivers somewhere unexpected in the years to come.

Comments / 2

Related
InsideHook

What Yankee Fans Did Yesterday Was Absolutely Abhorrent

I’ve been a Yankees fan long enough and sat in the bleachers enough times to be let down by our fanbase before. Yankee fans do research on right fielders’ wives and mothers. They throw beer cans. They have a startlingly accurate memory for strikeouts and errors. They probably aren’t the “worst fanbase on the planet” (as Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw alleged earlier this year) but only Derek Jeter can convincingly call them the best.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

Believe It or Not, Brain-Related Disorders Begin in the Gut

Scientists have long compared the brain to outer space and the deep ocean, as examples of complex ecosystems that we’ve barely come to understand. One environment that deserves equal consideration? Your lowly gut. A mountain of recent research indicates that the gastrointestinal tract, an ever-evolving microbiome with trillions of...
HEALTH
InsideHook

Scientists Find Ancient Amazonian City From the Air

Unearthing the archaeological history of certain regions is far easier than it is for others. When it comes to the Amazon rainforest, things are especially fraught — after all, the complex ecosystem makes it nearly impossible to do much in the way of digging or searching for evidence of a civilization buried just underground. Though, as a recent Smithsonian Magazine article notes, it hasn’t stopped many archaeologists from trying.
SCIENCE
CarBuzz.com

The New BMW X7 Looks Incredible in Frozen Portimao Blue

The new BMW X7 isn't coming until later this year, but the automaker is already showing off its latest creation. At a recent tennis tournament in Munich, BMW brought out a 2023 X7 M60i in a unique Frozen Portimao Blue paint color. The new SUV's look may have caused controversy, but there's no denying that this color is an amazing pairing for the vehicle.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Van Hooydonk
Motor1.com

BMW M Black Badge Confirmed For New Performance Models

BMW M celebrates its 50th anniversary this year as it prepares to launch its second standalone model in its five-decade history. The XM performance SUV will debut later this year and will be among the new models from the division to wear a new black BMW M logo. The iconic three-color badge will be transformed into a simpler-looking logo with a blacked-out design, which will be applied to all upcoming performance cars from the division.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

A New Electric BMW Is Coming Today

BMW's rapidly expanding electric lineup will grow even larger with the advent of the iX1. In the last few months, our talented lensmen have snapped shots of the crossover undergoing testing, giving us a good idea of what the EV will look like when it arrives. Ahead of today's official reveal, BMW has taken to Twitter to provide us with a final teaser.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automotive Design#End Of The Line#Is This The End#Vehicles
Motorious

There Are 4000 Vehicles Hidden On This Property

Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
CARS
Fox News

These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Used Car Brand in America

Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, but those who own less reliable brands may not. And the worst used […]
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A Cadillac-Made Corvette Z06 Would Look Like

It's been a while since Cadillac had a horse in the two-door sports car race. There was the CTS-V Coupe a while back, but that car is long since dead. Before that, we had the luxury GT car that was the Cadillac XLR. While Cadillac has shifted its focus to high-powered sports saloons like the CT5-V Blackwing, Chevrolet has continued to carry the torch for two-door GM goodness.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Redesigned 2023 Honda CR-V revealed in leaked photos

Honda has a busy year ahead as it plans to launch redesigned versions of its CR-V, HR-V and Pilot crossovers. The automaker previewed the new HR-V in April and now we have our first look at the new CR-V. These leaked photos were discovered by Motor1 on the website of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and provide a clear look at the design of the upcoming sixth-generation CR-V.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Latest Move Spells The End For Dealerships As We Know Them

It's safe to say we've all (hopefully) learned something from the pandemic - whether that be about looking out for our fellow man or, in this case, about the auto industry. Ford has indeed learned something from the pandemic, realizing the dealership model is starting to feel pretty outdated. That's...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Hottest Selling Car in America

The car industry in America is a mess. A shortage of the chips used in car electronics and navigation systems has shuttered assembly lines, hurt dealers, and undermined manufacturer earnings. Because of the shortage, some cars are flying off dealer lots, and the hottest-selling car in America is the Honda CR-V. Car prices, both new […]
GAS PRICE
MotorBiscuit

5 Best Used Cars Under $15,000 According to iSeeCars

The used car market has been booming for much of the last year. But if you’re looking for a great option on a budget, it may be difficult to narrow down your options. Here are five cars under $15,000 iSeeCars says are among the best to buy in 2022, courtesy of Honda, Toyota, and Subaru.
BUYING CARS
yankodesign.com

This Lamborghini wasn’t made to run on roads…

With treads similar to those you’d find on a tank, the Lamborghini LMXX2 by Michael Hritzkrieg was designed to dominate off-road terrains. Made to run on sands, soil, and even rocks, this raging bull doesn’t need asphalt underneath it. It just needs a driver and determination. Emerging out...
CARS
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy