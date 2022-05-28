Veterans receive Memorial Day Tribute at Six Flags New England

AGAWAM, Mass. ( WWLP ) – During the moments before Six Flags would open for the day, men and women who served their country in uniform would share the emotions of honoring so many over the years who gave their lives for their country.

Thirty-three year Air Force and Army veteran from Holyoke, Jason George, shared how he felt. “This is a real treat and I really appreciate being invited to come out here. It’s a great event and it’s great to see so many of my fellow veterans and see the crowd excited to have us here.”

Kara Kaszarck from Westfield, who served in the Air Force for 21 years, told 22News, “I deployed multiple times during my service. And, I recognize the people who made all the sacrifices.

It’s a day, not just Memorial Day when we remember them.”

Six Flags New England would donate $1,000 to further the work of the Medic Now Foundation, which its founder Michael Duggan, told 22News works on behalf of veterans with medical issues.

“What we focus on is the out of pocket healthcare for our veterans. active duty service members, and their families in need,” said Duggan.

If you would like to show support and donate to the Medic Now Foundation, click here.

