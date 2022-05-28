ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Veterans receive Memorial Day Tribute at Six Flags New England

By Sy Becker
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xckzC_0fte0fyj00

AGAWAM, Mass. ( WWLP ) – During the moments before Six Flags would open for the day, men and women who served their country in uniform would share the emotions of honoring so many over the years who gave their lives for their country.

Thirty-three year Air Force and Army veteran from Holyoke, Jason George, shared how he felt. “This is a real treat and I really appreciate being invited to come out here. It’s a great event and it’s great to see so many of my fellow veterans and see the crowd excited to have us here.”

Curry Honda hosts donation drive with help from Bob the Bike Man

Kara Kaszarck from Westfield, who served in the Air Force for 21 years, told 22News, “I deployed multiple times during my service. And, I recognize the people who made all the sacrifices.
It’s a day, not just Memorial Day when we remember them.”

Six Flags New England would donate $1,000 to further the work of the Medic Now Foundation, which its founder Michael Duggan, told 22News works on behalf of veterans with medical issues.

“What we focus on is the out of pocket healthcare for our veterans. active duty service members, and their families in need,” said Duggan.

If you would like to show support and donate to the Medic Now Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Holyoke, MA
Government
City
Holyoke, MA
City
Agawam, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Holyoke, MA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason George
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Six Flags New England#Memorial Day#The Air Force#The Medic
MassLive.com

Air Guard colonel tells Westfield aviation tech grads: Be proud of your work

WESTFIELD — In his opening remarks at the aviation maintenance technology class of 2022 graduation at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport on May 26, head aviation tech instructor Galen Wilson said he was 22 years old before he took the power plant course at a community college to earn his FAA license. He said the students in the program started the same course of study at the age of 14.
WESTFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worker at Saugus restaurant receives Keno ticket as tip, wins $2K

SAUGUS, Mass. — A worker at a North Shore restaurant is thanking a generous customer for a huge tip – not in the form of cash but a Keno ticket with a big pay-out. Shirley Rose, 79, who works the Keno booth at Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus, was filling in for a coworker last Friday when a man named Eddie who was dining with his wife and friends asked to buy two $10 Keno tickets – one for himself and one for Shirley.
SAUGUS, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Army
WWLP

WWLP

22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy