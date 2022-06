Effective: 2022-05-29 11:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-29 11:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino THE DUST STORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 AM PDT The dust channel which prompted the warning has weakened across the Twentynine Palms area and winds have lessened in the last two hours. Therefore, the dust storm warning will be allowed to expire. Areas of blowing dust will continue to make travel difficult for parts of State Route 62 between Twentynine Palms and Vidal Junction however.

