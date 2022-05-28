One person in critical condition after water rescue

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — South Walton Fire District Advanced Life Support units transported a woman to the hospital in critical condition following a four person water rescue Saturday in Miramar Beach.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:20 p.m. behind the Surf Hut restaurant. SWFD lifeguards entered the Gulf to rescue four swimmers, who were in the water about 0.2 miles from the nearest lifeguard tower.

Lifeguards made patient contact with the four swimmers and began securing them with rescue equipment to bring them back to shore.

Responding lifeguards said one of the victims, an approximately 30-year-old female, was speaking to them in short sentences during the swim back to shore, when her medical condition rapidly deteriorated.

Lifeguards quickly brought all four swimmers to shore and then began administering lifesaving care to the female patient. SWFD Advanced Life Support (ALS) units then arrived and assumed patient care, then transported the woman to the hospital in critical condition.

No other patients required transport.

It is not clear whether the woman’s condition was related to a drowning or a potential medical emergency that occurred while she was in the water.

Lifeguards were flying yellow flags for a moderate risk of rip currents and hazards at the time the rescue occurred.

SWFD would also like to remind the public to keep all beach access points and parking lots accessible for emergency vehicles.

Officials said one of the obstacles they face is people not giving them enough room to work during an emergency. SWFD officials are asking people if you are witnessing an emergency to give first responders enough room on the scene to work.

