"Flight Attendants Were Once The Pillar Of Glamour," And 14 Other Careers That Have Gone From Highly Respected To Somewhat Disrespected
On Friday, Reddit user u/jaysmith007 asked , "What profession was once highly respected, but is now a complete joke?" People gave examples of jobs that used to be highly regarded in society, but now — well — aren't anymore. These jobs have become obsolete, distorted, or disrespected.
Here's what they said:
1. "My friend's dad was a pretty successful ad salesman for Yellow Pages. No one needs a phone book anymore."
2. "Milkman — now they are just joked about as 'everyone's secret father.'"
3. "Critic, for the most part. It used to be that — in order to be taken seriously as a critic — you had to have some accomplishments in the field you were critiquing to show that your opinion on the subject was worth some value. Somewhere along the way, the position devolved to 'any asshole with an opinion is a critic.' It has fallen even further in the internet age, with 'critics' giving obviously stupid 'hot takes' just so their name can be spread out among the media."
4. "My aunt crushed it as a travel agent in the '80s/'90s. The internet totally blindsided her."
5. "Chef. My dad was a chef, and in his day, you could have your pick of jobs. Literally, walk out of a restaurant and into another by the end of the day. People respected them and allowed creative and financial freedom. Now, I work as a chef and constantly have to answer to people — managers, waitresses, people who have absolutely zero culinary experience. The pay is shitty, the hours are ridiculous, and it's about three decades behind in terms of workers' rights."
6. "Air hostess. Once a symbol of glamor, it’s now a joke. I’ve been one for 14 years, and even in that short amount for time, I’ve seen quite a change in the level of respect. When I started, it was, 'Oh that’s so cool,' to now it’s like, 'Wow, that really sucks.' I still love it (most days), but yeah."
7. "Philosopher. Socrates, Plato, Aristotle. Now, if someone tells you they are a philosopher, people assume they don’t have a job and do a lot of drugs."
— u/Dr_Ugs
