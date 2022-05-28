ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver survives near death collision

By Matthew Nobert
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A seven car collision involving a big-rig-car-hauler stopped eastbound traffic along State Route 12 east of Jackson Slough Road on Friday, according to CHP.

According to CHP, the car hauler did not slow down for upcoming traffic and crashed into the rear of a minivan causing a chain reaction with three other vehicles also being crashed into.

The car hauler then crossed into westbound traffic where it struck two more vehicles heading west. The car hauler then drove off the north roadway edge into an embankment, according to CHP.

The driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital but was released later with a broken arm, according to CHP. The other four injured people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigation and impairment due to drugs or alcohol is not believed to be a cause of the crash.

