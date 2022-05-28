ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Enrique Tarrio, former Proud Boys leader, denied jail release

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0svzYn_0ftdpxL800

May 28 (UPI) -- Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the extremist Proud Boys group, has been denied a request to be released from jail while he awaits trial for charges stemming from the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly wrote in an opinion denying his release that the court "finds the evidence against Tarrio very strong" and that measures such as home detention or a surety bond "do not adequately mitigate the threat of dangerousness Tarrio poses."

Tarrio was arrested on Jan. 4, 2021, on a warrant charging him in Superior Court of the District of Columbia with the destruction of property for burning a Black Lives Matter banner along with possession of two large-capacity ammunition magazines in December 2020.

He was released on Jan. 5, 2021 and was not in Washington D.C. when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building to stop the certification of electoral college votes.

However, Tarrio was added to an indictment in March 2022 charging five other alleged members of the hate group and is among the most high-profile of the hundreds who have been arrested for the insurrection.

Tarrio, who has a lengthy criminal history, was indicted on one count of each conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and obstruction of an official proceeding, along with two counts each of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and destruction of government property.

Florida Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis previously denied a request from Tarrio for release ahead of his trial but he then requested a bond review from Kelly.

"Even though he was not physically present near the Capitol that day, Tarrio's alleged leadership and organizational role in the conspiracy -- as well as his alleged experience using encrypted communications channels to conceal his activity from law enforcement -- suggests that he has skillset, resources, and networks to plan similar challenges to the lawful functioning of the United States government in the future," Kelly wrote in his order denying Tarrio's request.

Encrypted and public messages from Tarrio presented by prosecutors allegedly show Tarrio's involvement before and during the insurrection -- describing himself and codefendant Dominic Pezzola as "lords of war," encouraging "revolution" and telling members not to leave the Capitol."

Tarrio argues that, essentially, the government does not have a smoking gun, perhaps in the form of direct evidence of an order from Tarrio to other Proud Boys to storm the Capitol," Kelly wrote in the opinion.

"True, but again, that is hardly necessary for the evidence to be very strong in the aggregate for detention purposes."

Kelly noted that Tarrio also claims that he is no longer associated with the Proud Boys and that he expressed disapproval of the insurrection to law enforcement afterward.

"The court can hardly give much weight to these post-hoc, self-serving representations," Kelly wrote. "Especially given the above evidence that (especially in private) he approved of and took credit for the events of the day."

Comments / 83

Everett Riecke
3d ago

Leave him in jail. He doesn’t deserve to get out for at least ten years and get the rest of the group that was rhythm they all need to go.

Reply(7)
19
DffrntDrmmr
3d ago

What evidence is there that he's a flight risk? That he is likely to commit crimes while waiting for his court date? None? Then why is he not permitted reasonable bail while his case is pending as the Constitution allows?

Reply(14)
14
Delores Pittman
2d ago

Delusional actions can cost you your freedom, and it is delusional when you think you can over throw the government, that's a serious offense.

Reply
7
Related
Rolling Stone

Oath Keepers Leaders Are Reportedly Spilling the Goods to Jan. 6 Investigators

Click here to read the full article. Leaders of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers have been cooperating with the FBI, CNN reported on Monday. The bureau has conducted interviews and is in the possession of phones and digital files in which members reveal what communications they had with those close to former President Donald Trump. Kellye SoRelle, a lawyer who works with members of the group yet does not represent any of them in court, told the outlet of several meetings with the FBI in which she has given up phones. “I’ve done interviews. I’ve done everything. I’m helping...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Reason.com

Federal Court Sanctions MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for "Frivolous" Legal Claims

Yesterday, a federal district court judge dismissed MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's counterclaims against election machine manufacturers U.S. Dominion and Smartmatic. The counterclaims were filed in the companies' defamation suit against Lindell, who had accused the firms of stealing the 2020 election with rigged election machines. In addition, Judge Nichols imposed sanctions on Lindell, given the "groundless" and "frivolous" nature of his claims. Last fall, Judge Nichols had also denied Lindell's attempt to dismiss the defamation claims.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
CNN

Report says Trump hid over $70 million in losses at key hotel

Former President Donald Trump racked up more than $70 million in losses over a four-year period from his Washington, DC, hotel, while publicly claiming that the hotel was making more than tens of millions of dollars, according to documents released by the House Oversight Committee. CNN’s Brian Todd has more in his report from February 2021.
WASHINGTON, DC
Tampa Bay Times

I’m a gun owner and a former Republican. Here’s why I oppose ‘permitless carry’ in Florida. | Column

Where I come from, guns are just a way of life. My dad was a former military police officer, and he went hunting every chance he got. I remember shooting at cans on a fence and walking the land he hunted on. We had firearms in the house. I never thought much of it — I grew up steeped in that culture. Years later, my dad took my family, including my teenage children, to a gun range for an afternoon of target shooting. It’s still one of my favorite memories.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proud Boys#Superior Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
WXIA 11 Alive

Last meal announced for Georgia inmate scheduled to be executed

ATLANTA — UPDATE: On Monday night, a judge temporarily halted the execution of the Georgia man convicted of killing an 8-year-old girl and raping her 10-year-old friend in 1976. ---- Virgil Delano Presnell Jr., who is convicted for the 1976 kidnapping and murder of an 8-year-old girl and the...
GEORGIA STATE
Fortune

Owners of Daniel Defense, maker of the gun in Texas school shooting, are big GOP donors

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The National Rifle Association isn’t the only group lobbying for Republicans in Congress to shoot down new gun laws. The owners of Daniel Defense, which made the rifle used in the Uvalde school shooting this week, gave more than $90,000 to conservative PACs and Republicans at the federal level during the current election cycle.
TEXAS STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
365K+
Followers
57K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy