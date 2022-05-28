Flyers stunned in district title game

CLYDE — The scene was all too familiar.

St. Paul players walked off the field, untucking their jerseys and removing gloves and wristbands in silence.

It had happened again. By the same margin of defeat and at the same venue.

The Flyers erased a 2-0 deficit in the fifth and sixth innings, and took a 5-2 lead in the top of the seventh of Saturday’s Division IV district championship game vs. Tiffin Calvert at Clyde High School.

St. Paul was three outs away from its second-ever regional appearance.

But those three outs never came.

The Senecas scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a stunning 6-5 win, sending them back to the regional semifinals for a second straight year.

The Flyers finish the season at 17-10, and have now lost district title games at Clyde by a single run in 2018, 2019 and 2022. They had a three-run lead in the seventh inning in two of those setbacks.

“We just needed to make them earn it a little bit more,” St. Paul head coach Aaron Fries said. “I think that’s really what it comes down to. In those situations (like the seventh inning), you have to make them earn it a little bit more.

“We had a couple walks and a chance to make a play at the plate. Those are things that in championship games, you have to make those plays to secure victories, and that’s where we came up a little bit short.”

The seventh began with the Flyers scoring two runs off Mason Johnson and Nick Palm to take a 5-2 lead entering the bottom half of the inning.

Thomas Bocock walked with one out and Kaden Maxwell singled to left. Both runners moved up in a wild pitch, and a two-run single by Luke Blum gave St. Paul the 5-2 lead.

But down to their final three outs, the Senecas (15-12) quickly went to work off St. Paul starter Kaden Maxwell, who at that point had held them to two runs on four hits.

Blake Coleman drew a four-pitch walk to get things started. Palm watched a fifth straight ball, then singled to right. Just like that, the Senecas had two on with nobody out.

Garret Spaun grounded into a fielder’s choice, with Palm thrown out at second base to put runners at the corners. Johnson followed and hit a 1-1 pitch to centerfield for an RBI single and a 5-3 deficit.

Hunter Yeakle then hit a 1-0 pitch hard toward second base, but the Flyers’ Kole Maxwell kept the ball from leaving the infield. However, the Senecas had the bases loaded with just one out.

The big play — and break — then happened to help send the Senecas back to the Sweet 16.

Max Paul singled to center, which scored pinch-runner Jamison Godfrey. Matt Coleman waved Spaun around third for the tying run. The throw home and tag was in time — but the baseball came lose, which tied the game at 5-5.

With the winning run at third and one down, the Flyers then intentionally walked Caden Otterbacher — who earlier made the biggest play of the game on defense — to set up a force out at any base.

But it wasn’t needed.

Though Maxwell was able to strike out Harrison Shultz on four pitches for two outs, he then threw four consecutive balls to Dylan Stephens — forcing in the winning run.

“The leadoff walk hurt,” Fries said. “You always want to get that first out, so that hurt. From there, they just got some base hits and made plays. We had some opportunities to get some outs on the bases, and we didn’t get them.

“Then we got to two outs and it was just one-on-one there and we just couldn’t finish the job,” he added. “It was right there, but they got the key hits when they needed to.”

Fries went out to the mound twice, but felt it made the most sense to stick with his starter, who threw 4 2/3 hitless and scoreless innings in Tuesday’s district semifinal win over Old Fort. He had thrown 83 pitches entering the seventh on Saturday.

“I thought Kaden was still throwing well,” he said. “He gave us the best opportunity there, especially with guys on base. With the combination of him on the mound and the defense we could put behind him — we felt good about it.

“Kaden came on strong at the end of the season and was pitching beautifully, and today he pitched another gem. We just came up a little short.”

The Senecas struck first with two runs in the bottom of the second inning.

Reed Warnement was hit by a pitch to start the bottom of the second, and Shultz followed with a single. Blake Coleman then grounded out to second base to score Warnement, then Shultz scored on a passed ball for the early 2-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth, the Flyers loaded the bases with one out off Max Paul, who got the start for Calvert.

Blum reached on an error and Ashton Stang singled, then Jaycob Stanley was hit by a pitch with one out.

Kole Maxwell then hit a fly ball to left-center, and Otterbacher made the catch — then threw out Blum trying to tag up and score from third base on a bang-bang play to end the inning and keep a 2-0 lead.

“When you go through the course of the game and it’s a one-run game, all those things start to add up,” Fries said. “When a kid is moving to his right and fires it to home plate and throws your guy out on a bang-bang play — those are championship plays.

“And I think today, they made a couple more championship plays than us,” he added. “We made good plays, a lot of them, but they made a couple more championship plays than we did.”

The Flyers finally broke through in the top of the fifth. Ben Burger led off with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch, then scored on a sacrifice fly hit by Eli Fisher to make it a 2-1 deficit.

In the sixth, Blum led off with a single and Alex Weaver pinch ran for him. Drew Kuhnle then singled a 3-2 pitch to right field to put runners on the corners.

Ashton Stang grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored Weaver to tie the game, but Kuhnle was out advancing to third. However, Kole Maxwell delivered a two-out, two-strike RBI double to left that scored Stang to give St. Paul the 3-2 lead.

That set the stage for a wild seventh and final inning that saw the two teams combine for six runs on six hits.

The Flyers, who have been to the district title game in four of the past five seasons, lost a pair of Firelands Conference games and Saturday’s game by a run.

St. Paul — 96-36 with four FC titles since the 2017 season — had three seniors in Kaden Maxwell, Fisher and Stanley.

“When you think back on the season, our FC schedule came down to two poor innings at South Central and Plymouth,” Fries said. “It wasn’t even games, it was three innings. Here, that last inning with a three-run lead, we just couldn’t finish it off. You could say that’s an indication of some youth or inexperience, but our kids played really well and hard all year.

“And you know what? We also won a lot of games, so they made a lot of great plays, too,” he added. “We got to a point here where we were in a position here to win a championship, and we came up a run short. There is nothing to be ashamed of in that, and I’m really proud of the senior leadership we had.”

St. Paul 000 012 2 — 5 9 1

Calvert 020 000 4 — 6 8 1

WP: Johnson; LP: Ka. Maxwell

2B: (SP) Ko. Maxwell, Burger