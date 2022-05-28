ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Crash cleared on I-81

WGAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARLISLE, Pa. — A crash on Interstate 81 has been cleared. The multi-vehicle crash...

www.wgal.com

abc27.com

Motorcyclist injured in York County crash

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist appeared to be flown from the scene of a serious crash in Dillsburg on Monday night. York County dispatch confirmed to abc27 that the crash happened on US 15 northbound near a Sheetz. According to 511PA, US 15 between Dogwood Manor, Harrisburg Street, Mountain Road, and Carlisle Road were either closed or under heavy traffic due to the crash. Traffic was also affected on S. Baltimore Street.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Residential building catches fire in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency dispatch confirms that fire crews were dispatched to a working residential fire in York County on Tuesday night. The fire broke out at a home on the 900 block of Jackson Square Road in Jackson Township at around 9 p.m. Additional information regarding injuries...
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Motorcyclist in Northumberland County seriously injured in crash on Sunday

Watsontown, Pa. — A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries the afternoon of Sunday, May 29, in Northumberland County, after he lost control of the vehicle. State police at Milton say shortly after 3 p.m. Christopher R. Smith, 65, of Milton, was traveling north on Susquehanna Trail in Delaware Township when he lost control of his motorcycle just south of the intersection with Rovendale Drive. The motorcycle tilted onto its left side, causing it to make contact with the asphalt. Smith was thrown off the motorcycle, police said.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Vehicle rolls over in S. Heidelberg crash

S. HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Berks County. It happened at Huntzinger Rd & Forest View Dr in S. Heidelberg Twp. Initial reports indicate one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the Monday incident. The crash involved a...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County police chase results in damages, repairs to cause traffic delays

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Traffic delays are possible in Manheim Township with repairs scheduled for damages caused by a fleeing driver. On May 29 around 9:30 p.m. police say a vehicle driven by Marco Blancas Vasquez was fleeing police from another jurisdiction on Route 30 West. After police terminated the chase Blancas Vasquez exited at the New Holland Pike exit and drove up onto a traffic island.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Missing juvenile in Lancaster County

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is actively investigating a missing juvenile in Lancaster County. The family of Tehya Roberson, 15, said she was last seen on May 27 in the area of East Petersburg Borough. Anyone with information on where Roberson may be...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Multi-vehicle crash in Columbia County

Catawissa, Pa. — Emergency crews have been called to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 487 in Catawissa near Mountain Road. Wreckage from the crash, which involved a minivan and a pickup truck towing a trailer, was scattered across much of the bridge crossing Catawissa Creek and witnesses first reported several people trapped inside vehicles.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Photoshoot held for Lancaster County K-9 officer

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot of people saw the new 'Top Gun' movie over the weekend — so in the spirit of the movie, here is a 'Top Dog' from the Manheim Township Police Department. Michele Klinger is not just a police officer for the department, but...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster man charged in serious hit and run crash

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged after a serious head-on hit and run crash left one person hospitalized. East Cocalico Township Police responded to the 1200 block of West Swartzville Road on May 20 for a serious hit and run crash. Police say Robison was driving at a high rate of speed and passing vehicles in the opposite lane when he struck a vehicle head-on.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Man dies after drowning in Susquehanna River, State Police investigating

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has died after a drowning incident in the Susquehanna River, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office says they were called to the Goldsboro Marina on the first block of Front Street around 6 p.m. on Memorial Day. A man was found unresponsive in the river by a group of boaters who attempted to resuscitate him.
WGAL

Church vandalized in Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. — According to the Lititz Borough Police Department, officers responded to a report of vandalism at the property of the Lititz Moravian Congregation. It was reported that sometime between May 26 at 9 p.m. and May 27 at 8 a.m., someone spray-painted 'Corpse House' on the building.
LITITZ, PA
WGAL

York police vehicle involved in crash

A York police vehicle was involved in a crash early Tuesday morning. The crash happened near Beaver and Market streets around 3 a.m. Police say a motorcyclist was going the wrong way on a one-way street when he collided with the police vehicle. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Lititz Police seek help in identifying theft, fraud suspects

LITITZ, Pa. — Police in Lititz are seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects in an alleged theft and fraud incident. On May 2 at about 4:30 p.m., two vehicles parked in the lot at Dean L. Saylor Park on the 100 block of Market Street were broken into and had items stolen from inside, according to Lititz Borough Police.
LITITZ, PA

