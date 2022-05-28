Crash cleared on I-81

Watsontown, Pa. — A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries the afternoon of Sunday, May 29, in Northumberland County, after he lost control of the vehicle. State police at Milton say shortly after 3 p.m. Christopher R. Smith, 65, of Milton, was traveling north on Susquehanna Trail in Delaware Township when he lost control of his motorcycle just south of the intersection with Rovendale Drive. The motorcycle tilted onto its left side, causing it to make contact with the asphalt. Smith was thrown off the motorcycle, police said.

