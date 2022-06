With the 20-year anniversary for The Senior Center of South Pearl River County approaching, many locals may be unaware that it’s been around much longer. Executive Director David Sykes has been with the Senior Center for the past seven years. Before the center secured its current location at 45 El Patch Parkway in Picayune, it operated out of a local carport. On June of 2002 a grant from the Lower Pearl River Valley Foundation allowed the founding members to move the center’s operations to its first and current building. Several years later an addition to the building constructed the arts and crafts classroom.

