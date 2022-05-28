United Festival 2022

The City of Renton honors military veterans each Memorial Day in a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park. Located in downtown Renton, Veterans Memorial Park features five walls in the shape of a star representing the five different branches of the service. Engraved titles line the wall to commemorate the veterans.
Each year on Memorial Day, Tacoma Historical Society sponsors a service at War Memorial Park. We are delighted to be back in person this year after virtual events in 2020 and 2021. Program Highlights include the All-City Junior ROTC Color Guard, 133rd Band from Washington National Guard and keynote speaker,...
