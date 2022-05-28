ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk Reflector

Man injured when car fails to yield for motorcycle

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G8Reg_0ftdg4ZN00

NORWALK — One person was injured Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Old State Road and Gallup Avenue.

Unit 1, a Honda CR-V driven by Larry Weisenberger, of Greenwich Milan Townline Road in Norwalk, was traveling north on North Old State Road while Unit 2, a motorcycle driven by Chase VanBuskirk, of Nova, was traveling south.

Weisenberger failed to yield while turning left on to Gallup Avenue and the motorcycle hit Weisenberger's car, according to reports.

VanBuskirk was transferred to Fisher-Titus Medical Center for possible injuries.

Weisenberger was issued a citation for failure to yield on turn.

Norwalk police, firefighters and North Central EMS responded to the accident.

Comments / 3

Related
Morning Journal

Lorain woman dies in two-vehicle crash

A 37-year-old Lorain woman died in a two-vehicle crash May 30 on state Route 57 near Interstate 90 in Elyria Township, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ashley L. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. At 5:12 a.m., the Highway Patrol...
cleveland19.com

2 hospitalized after rollover crash on US-422

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - 2 people were hospitalized after a car rolled over in an accident Sunday evening on US-422, according to Lt. William Vajdich of the Solon Police Department. The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on May 29, Lt. Vajdich said in a press release. A black Land Rover,...
huroninsider.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized following crash; alcohol and drug usage considered factors

BELLEVUE – A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized following a Sunday evening crash in Flat Rock. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when Kenneth Salyers, 36, of Bellevue, was driving a 2008 Lincoln MKZ northbound on County Road 29. Salyers drove left of center and struck a parked, unoccupied 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, the patrol reports.
BELLEVUE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Accident#Norwalk#Honda#North Central Ems
WYTV.com

2 dead after motorcycle crash in Berlin Township

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people died after a motorcycle crash in Berlin Township on Monday. Christie Olson, 60, has died after being taken to the hospital. Another passenger on the motorcycle, 62-year-old Joseph Olson, of Windham, died at the scene. The accident involving a pickup truck and...
WINDHAM, OH
cleveland19.com

1 dead, 4 injured after car hits semi-truck in Lorain County

ELYRIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said early Monday that troopers are investigating a deadly crash after a car struck a semi tractor-trailer in Lorain County. The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on State Route 57 at Griswold Road near I-90 in Elyria Township. OSHP...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Adrian man killed in head-on crash

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - An Adrian man is dead after a crash in Lenawee County on Memorial Day. It happened Monday morning just before 8:30 a.m. According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 42-year-old man from Adrian died after a head-on crash near Ridge Hwy. and Pennington Road. His identity was not released.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WTRF- 7News

Ohio officers rescue two fawns after mother killed on I-70

Two Ohio officers rescued two orphaned fawns after their mother died on I-70. Highway Patrolman Stan Bittenger & Sgt. Tom DeVaul is seen taking care of the fawns in the picture below. Sgt. DeVaul is taking the fawns to an animal rehab near Zanesville. The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says one buck and one doe […]
OHIO STATE
wlen.com

Body of Drowned Ohio Man Found Monday Afternoon in Devil’s Lake

Manitou Beach, MI – The body of the Ohio man who drowned in Devil’s Lake this weekend has been recovered. At just after 5pm Monday afternoon, divers were able to locate and remove 39 year old Thomas O’Leary from the lake. Lenawee County Sheriff’s Deputies said that he was part of a group of two families from Sylvania who rented a cottage on the lake for the weekend.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
1K+
Followers
176
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy