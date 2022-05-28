Man injured when car fails to yield for motorcycle

NORWALK — One person was injured Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Old State Road and Gallup Avenue.

Unit 1, a Honda CR-V driven by Larry Weisenberger, of Greenwich Milan Townline Road in Norwalk, was traveling north on North Old State Road while Unit 2, a motorcycle driven by Chase VanBuskirk, of Nova, was traveling south.

Weisenberger failed to yield while turning left on to Gallup Avenue and the motorcycle hit Weisenberger's car, according to reports.

VanBuskirk was transferred to Fisher-Titus Medical Center for possible injuries.

Weisenberger was issued a citation for failure to yield on turn.

Norwalk police, firefighters and North Central EMS responded to the accident.