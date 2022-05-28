Police: Suspect tells teen in traditional Jewish clothing he is 'going to get rid of all you Jews'
The NYPD's Hate Crimes Unit is investigating an attack on a Jewish man in Brooklyn. Police say the suspect told an 18-year-old man in traditional Jewish clothing that he is 'going to get rid of all you Jews.' It happened around 6:15 a.m. Thursday in Bed-Stuy. The man then tried to punch the victim, but he missed and pushed him to the ground. The victim was not physically injured. ALSO READ: Onlookers urged police to charge into TX school: 'Go in there!'
Video shows parents begging police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman's rampage killed 19 children and two teachers.---------- * More Brooklyn news * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts * Follow us on YouTube
Comments / 2