ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Police: Suspect tells teen in traditional Jewish clothing he is 'going to get rid of all you Jews'

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13A36f_0ftdd2q800

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Unit is investigating an attack on a Jewish man in Brooklyn.

Police say the suspect told an 18-year-old man in traditional Jewish clothing that he is 'going to get rid of all you Jews.'

It happened around 6:15 a.m. Thursday in Bed-Stuy.

The man then tried to punch the victim, but he missed and pushed him to the ground.

The victim was not physically injured.

ALSO READ: Onlookers urged police to charge into TX school: 'Go in there!'

Video shows parents begging police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman's rampage killed 19 children and two teachers.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 2

Related
PIX11

Exclusive: Man jumps in to protect teen from suspected bias attack

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — New video exclusively obtained by PIX11 News shows a suspected bias attack on a Hasidic Jewish teenager in Brooklyn. It happened Thursday morning at the corner of Park Avenue and Spencer Street. In the exclusive video, the 16-year-old can be seen crossing the intersection, where he is approached by a man […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
CBS New York

TSA worker shot to death in Brooklyn while on phone with sister

NEW YORK -- It was a violent Memorial Day weekend. More than a dozen people were shot, some fatally. In Brooklyn, a TSA employee was among the victims. He was on the phone with his sister when he was killed, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Monday. "He's like, 'I'm on my way, I'm walking like a mad man,'" Pashona Davy said, "and before I can say to him, 'Why did you say that phrase,' I heard three to four shots on the phone with him, and after that it was a pause."Davy recounted the last, heartbreaking exchange she had with her brother, Donovan...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn boy, 15, reported missing: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teen from Brooklyn was reported missing on Sunday, police said. Reginald Sanders, 15, was last seen at his Bradford Street home around 11 a.m., officials said. He left wearing a black camouflage coat, light blue jeans, black and white sneakers and a blue backpack. Sanders is about 5 […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Off-duty EMT attacks officer while being detained in Staten Island: NYPD

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — An off-duty EMT attacked an officer while he was being detained in Staten Island overnight, police said Tuesday. The officer sustained minor injuries to the face during the assault, which happened at around 1 a.m. They were taken to the hospital for treatment, officials said.  Nicholas McGowan, 27, was arrested […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jews#Police#Nypd#Clothing#Violent Crime#Jewish#Hate Crimes Unit#Bed Stuy
News 12

Family grieves for 29-year-old fatally shot in Brooklyn

Family grieves for 29-year-old fatally shot in Brooklyn. Police say a 29-year-old man was shot in the head in front of 367 Lexington Ave. just before 2 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators are still trying to figure out exactly what happened, but they say it appears the suspect shot him and drove off.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
PIX11

Man fatally shot in Brooklyn, police say

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died after he was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Brooklyn overnight, police said Tuesday. Officers responded to a 911 call of a shooting in the vicinity of Lexington and Marcy avenues at around 1:40 a.m., according to officials. They found the 29-year-old victim with a […]
BROOKLYN, NY
thevillagesun.com

Young murder victims tragically caught up in East Side gang war

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Two young East Siders were killed in a brutal, gang-related double homicide on May 16, police said. The bodies of Nikki Huang and Jesse Parrilla, both 22 years old, were found inside a torched car parked at 870 Shore Road near a quiet golf course in the Bronx at 4 a.m. that day.
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
106K+
Followers
12K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy