ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Waco-area news briefs: Waco 'Geyser City' walk

WacoTrib.com
 4 days ago

The Heart of Texas Regional Advisory Council, a nonprofit that assists emergency medical services providers and hospitals with the development of trauma and emergency health care systems for the region, will host a community event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S....

wacotrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
WacoTrib.com

New Waco firetrucks go into service Monday

Three out of six new Waco Fire Department firetrucks will be put into service Monday and the public is invited to attend the ceremonial “push-in” for each truck. “The engines have many enhanced features,” Kevin Vranich, deputy chief of Waco Fire Department, said in a Wednesday statement. These features better meet the needs of department personnel while responding to fires.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Regional health event Thursday outside Waco ISD Stadium

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will have a free East Side Turn Row Meeting with registration starting at 8 a.m. June 10 off Crunk Road, near Asa in southeastern McLennan County. Cropping system specialist Ronald Schnell will provide an update on the current growing season, primarily on corn, grain...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco provides free summer meals at sites across town

Rising temperatures and busy neighborhood parks signal the end of the school year, but Waco Independent School District is making sure students continue to have free meal options through the summer. The district began its summer feeding program Tuesday, offering free breakfast and lunch at sites around Waco for children...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Domestic Violence#Briefs#Hotrac#Ems#Bell#Hill Elementary School#Caritas
WacoTrib.com

Waco neighbors: Obituaries for May 31

Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (1) update to this series since Updated 12 min ago. Marcelo LunaFeb. 16, 1950 - May 26, 2022Marcelo Sauceda Luna passed away Thu., May 26, 2022. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Tue., May 31, a…
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Class to focus on adopting Mediterranean diet

The Heart of Texas Regional Advisory Council, a nonprofit that assists emergency medical services providers and hospitals with the development of trauma and emergency health care systems for the region, will host a community event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Texas singer-songwriter Curtis Grimes finds life in music, faith

Texas country singer-songwriter Curtis Grimes may reference heartache in his latest single to top the Texas country radio charts, “Ain’t Worth the Heartache,” but it’s not accompanying this stage of his career. The single, No. 1 last week on the Texas Regional Radio Report, is the...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Linda Livingstone: Marking 5 years in Waco, my hometown

Baylor University’s success in continuing to attract outstanding students from around the world and earning Research 1 designation by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education would not have been achievable without the strength of the Waco community alongside it. Ever since Baylor relocated from its original campus in Independence to Waco in 1886, the university has been lifted up by the contributions of generations of Wacoans in areas ranging from the development of the university’s growing campus to strategic planning surrounding the university’s future.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Shooting in East Waco sends woman to hospital

Waco police officers made an arrest in a shooting in East Waco that sent a woman to a Temple hospital Monday night. Police arrested Tanaiya Janae Norwood, 23, on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Officers responded to the shooting at 10:19 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Adams Street, department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said. The address is in the Estella Maxey Place public housing complex.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Shooting in East Waco leaves four wounded, one in critical condition

Four people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in East Waco, and police are looking for the people responsible, officials announced. Police believe the shooting shortly before 8:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of Preston Street was an isolated incident, according to a Waco police press release. One woman was in critical condition and was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, according to police. The woman and one man with a gunshot wound were there when police arrived, and the other two men already had gone to a local hospital by the time police arrived. The three men were in stable condition, according to the press release.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Update on changes to Baylor basketball pavilion project - March 1, 2022 city meeting

During a joint meeting March 1, 2022, with the Tax Increment Financing Zone board, the Waco City Council discussed changes to agreements between Baylor and the city, part of a larger plan to build a $213 million basketball pavilion in downtown Waco near the corner of Clay Avenue and South University Parks Drive. The TIF board recommended granting $73 million in tax revenue to Baylor, the city of Waco and Catalyst Urban Development to fund construction of the basketball arena and the planned transformation of the surrounding blocks of downtown Waco along the Brazos River. About $34 million would be dedicated to the arena and riverwalk, with the rest going to the surrounding development. The money recommended Tuesday is in addition to a $20 million TIF grant approved for Catalyst in 2020. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/tif-contribution-for-baylor-basketball-arena-down-along-with-days-for-city-of-waco-events/article_852f2604-99cb-11ec-bdac-c36ceb302ece.html.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco ISD high schools get new principals

Waco Independent School District Superintendent Susan Kincannon hired from within and without in filling the district’s two high school principal vacancies this week. Sterlin McGruder, principal of Northeast Early College High School in Austin ISD, will be the new Waco High School principal. At University High School, the new principal will be district veteran Alonzo McAdoo Jr., most recently Cesar Chavez Middle School principal, but also a former principal of G.W. Carver Middle School.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Guitarist, songwriter Mark Winters finds life's positives in Waco tour stop

Anniversary songs aren’t a frequent catalyst to spark a career change, but then again, not many songwriters have aerospace engineering and haiku poetry in their backgrounds as does Houston guitarist Mark Winters. Winters, who performs a solo show Thursday at Southern Roots Brewing Company, grew up a military kid...
WACO, TX
KXAN

Scooter rider hit, killed in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person riding a scooter was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday in south Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted at 10 p.m. and said an adult riding a scooter was hit at the intersection of the Interstate 35 southbound service road and westbound East Ben White Boulevard. An ambulance was set […]
AUSTIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

LETTERS: Pro-life movement continues to draw support from the other side

Abortion supporters claim they are on the “right side of history.” I don’t buy this view. One encouragement for the anti-abortion side is the flow of conversions from pro-abortion to pro-life. In theory, the conversion door provides passage to switch in both directions. In reality, the door...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2022 in Waco, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 76-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

'Frenemies' abound in FCA's Victory Bowl festivities

While encountering one another in the hallways of University High School on Wednesday, Fairfield’s John Bachtel playfully accused McGregor’s Mike Shields of trying to recruit away some of his players. Shields laughed and played along, which is kind of the point of this week. For when it comes...
MCGREGOR, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy