Waco-area news briefs: Waco 'Geyser City' walk

Four people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in East Waco, and police are looking for the people responsible, officials announced. Police believe the shooting shortly before 8:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of Preston Street was an isolated incident, according to a Waco police press release. One woman was in critical condition and was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, according to police. The woman and one man with a gunshot wound were there when police arrived, and the other two men already had gone to a local hospital by the time police arrived. The three men were in stable condition, according to the press release.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO