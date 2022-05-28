Toledoans remember veterans at Memorial Day Parade, Program

Lisa Watterson thinks people need to understand a few things about Memorial Day.

“Everybody says ‘Happy Holidays’ but I don’t think most people understand what it is like to be a veteran,” Ms. Watterson said Saturday while watching the Memorial Day parade in downtown Toledo. “So I think it is important that we honor veterans in small ways by coming out to events like this.”

Ms. Watterson was just one of the northwest Ohioans that gathered to witness the parade and service program, which kicked off Memorial Day festivities in the area.

The parade, which started at Monroe Street and Summit Street near Boeschenstein Park and finished on Jackson Street near One Government Center, featured various organizations from around the area including the Zenobia Shrine Jeepsters, the U.S. Armed Forces Women Veterans, and marching bands from the likes of Bedford, Woodward, and Scott High Schools.

For someone like Joel Whitcomb, a Sylvania resident who brought his wife and three children to the parade, the fanfare is an important part of an often overlooked holiday.

“I served in the United States Navy from 2002 to 2006,” Mr. Whitcomb said. “I feel like it is important every day but especially on Memorial Day weekend, to remember those we have lost in service to this country. What is even more important is my responsibility as a father to instill those same values in my children. There is an event here that we can take time out of our busy weekend to honor the service and sacrifice. I think it is always something we have to do.”

Mr. Whitcomb sees the passing down of tradition as very important to the Memorial Day holiday. As a boy, he attended Toledo’s Memorial Day parade with his father, and now every year he hopes to engage his children in a similar way.

“We live in a great country and I think it is important that we remember that. I like to stop out to the various cemeteries throughout the area to pay my respects,” said Mr. Whitcomb, who is involved with various veterans groups like Task Force 20, the University of Toledo Military Service Center Advisory Board, and Wreaths Across America.

“I enjoy taking my kids to the burial sites to pass on the stories of people from this area that died in service to this country,” he said. “With the three-day weekend there is plenty of time to have family fun, but take a couple hours out of your weekend to remember, because it is important and good for the soul.”

At the parade’s conclusion, onlookers gathered for a Memorial Service Program on the Civic Center Mall. The program featured a laying of wreaths on the war memorial in the mall and speeches from public officials like Mayor Wade Kapzukiewicz, U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo), and Lucas County Administrator Megan Vahey-Casiere.

Col. Michael DiDio, wing commander at the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport, gave the keynote address.

“We owe our fallen airmen, soldiers, sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen a debt of honor that can never fully be repaid,” Colonel DiDio said in his remarks. “But just as we are doing here today, we can try by honoring them not only as courageous, selfless individuals, but honoring the ideals, morals, and principles that drove them to serve, their love for their brothers and sisters at arms, and their dedication to this country. ”

Speaking at a ceremony like the one he was present at today is always a powerful and stirring experience, Colonel DiDio said.

“It seems like at times these kinds of ceremonies are lacking in attendance,” Colonel DiDio said in a following interview. “But on my side whenever I can appear at a ceremony like this, it is an honor. I think about my grandparents generation, ‘the Greatest Generation,’ and how much they willingly endured. That’s what is on my mind when I do something like this.”

In his address, Colonel DiDio cited recent events including the war in Ukraine and tragedies like those in Uvalde, Texas. He said he felt it was important to highlight those events as a way to show the impact of taking a second to pause on a day like Memorial Day, even in the world we live in today.

“Our country is very divided right now, politically, socially, and many different fronts. The world as well is in that same turmoil,” he said in the interview. “I want to acknowledge all that upfront to say that all that is here, but let’s still carve away a little bit of time to make sure we know who we owe the freedoms in this country to.”