Former Dallas Cowboys star running back Marion Barber III was found dead in his apartment on Wednesday. His death comes just one week before his 39th birthday, on June 10. It remains unclear what led up to his death, but the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Frisco, Texas police responded to a welfare check at Barber's apartment on Wednesday because someone in the complex had called about a water leak coming from his apartment.

FRISCO, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO