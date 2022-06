He tossed his club. The club nearly struck a woman. He hit a shank. And he shot a two-under 70. When Jon Rahm said afterward his round was “odd,” it was not hyperbole. After 36 holes at the Memorial, Rahm is a respectable two-under. But during a nine-hole stretch on Friday, he was all over Muirfield Village. Golf, right? You may argue the “o” in the word may as well stand for “odd.”

