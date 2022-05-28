ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Parents of child killed in shooting refused to meet with Texas governor

By Maria Elena Salinas
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

The parents of one of the victims killed in the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, earlier this week told ABC News they turned down an invitation to meet with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Felix and Kimberly Rubio, the parents of Alexandria "Lexi" Rubio, said they have no interest in meeting Abbott, her mother saying, "my Lexi doesn't even like him."

Kimberly Mata-Rubio via Facebook - PHOTO: Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, a victim in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022, is seen in an undated family photo posted to social media, Uvalde, Texas.

"It's not what Lexi would have wanted," Kimberly Rubio said.

Kimberly Rubio said their daughter shared her parents' stance on gun control.

"There's no reason for just an average citizen to have these types of weapons," she said. Adding, "What for? What do you need them for? Is it worth my kid? These kids?"

ABC News - PHOTO: Felix and Kimberly Rubio, who lost their daughter Alexandria "Lexi" Rubio in the Texas School shooting, did an interview with Maria Elena Salinas.

The parents are now calling on legislators to ban AR-15 style weapons, even though Felix Rubio, an off-duty deputy sheriff, thinks his department will go against him for supporting gun restrictions.

The parents, whose two children go to Robb Elementary School, were at the school the morning of the shooting for two awards ceremonies, one at 8 a.m. and another at 10:30 a.m.

When they heard of the shooting, Felix Rubio said he went back to the school while the gunman was still alive and said he saw him get shot.

The alleged shooter was in the classroom for 77 minutes before officers entered and killed him, authorities said. He discharged 315 rounds of ammunition in that time, with hundreds of those rounds fired within the first four minutes of his arrival, according to authorities.

Asked about their response to Texas officials admitting it was the "wrong decision" to not breach the classroom sooner, Kimberly Rubio said she blames herself for not taking her daughter home after the ceremony.

"I have enough 'what ifs' on my end, so I am not interested in reading about somebody else's mistakes, because I already have to live with my own," Kimberly Rubio said.

Alexandria Aniyah Rubios Family - PHOTO: Alexandria Aniyah Rubio one of the victims of the mass shooting Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas is seen in this undated photo obtained from social media.

"It wasn't done on purpose, but it's still a mistake because I made it, otherwise she'd be home with me. I left my baby at that school," she added.

Lexi Rubio played softball, liked getting ice cream after every meal and wanted to be a lawyer, her parents told ABC News.

"She wanted to make a difference. And I want that for her now, she still can," Kimberly Rubio said.

"As far as like bringing my kids back to school next year, yes, we're terrified. We're terrified because we didn't think it would happen here," Kimberly Rubio added.

Anthony Velvick
3d ago

I am a gun owner and have two semi automatic weapons and probably 10 thirty round clips.I don't need any of it!! They are not good to hunt and I have an old 41 mag for home protection.They are not needed in our society, period

MS. PAC-MAN
2d ago

Peg O'Neill...Will you please 🛑 your madness?! You're crazy to think that banning these *fast firing weapons of war* will not bring down the numbers of senseless massacres. "If they want it they'll find it" you say, so what is your answer then?! Should manufacturers make more of these weapons available for the street?! A rifle you have to stop to reload, also a pistol, where the shooter's flow is interrupted. With the type of gun this kid used, it's a continuous flow, and doesn't take much to reload. No time lost for the killer. We all need to stop throwing our hands up in the air and burying our heads in the sand saying, this won't help and that won't help 😠 This was NOT the intent of the founding of the NRA in 1871 to advance rifle marksmanship. **It's a whole different set of animals now in the NRA*".

Peg O'Neill
3d ago

With all due respect to all the families, a ban will never keep any kind of gun out of a monster's hands. If they want it, they will find it and they will use it.

