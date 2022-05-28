ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 Foods That Celebrities Served At Their Weddings

By Kelly Martinez
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lB8Tr_0ftcWFuI00

1. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11eCZl_0ftcWFuI00
James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

Kourtney and Travis had three different weddings. At the third wedding, Kourtney's sister Kylie Jenner posted a glimpse of the wedding menu on her Instagram story. The couple served various Italian dishes, including cannoli and pasta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VInGf_0ftcWFuI00
@kyliejenner / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kyliejenner/?hl=en

The portion sizes of the pasta were called out by many people on social media. “The pasta portion size at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding is [...] one of the saddest things I’ve ever seen,” one Twitter user wrote in a viral tweet.

the pasta portion size at kourtney kardashian’s wedding is the one of the saddest things i’ve ever seen

@amelia_perrin 09:57 AM - 23 May 2022

2. Lauren Hashian and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k7zM2_0ftcWFuI00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The couple held a private wedding ceremony in Hawaii in 2019. Since the ceremony was in the morning, they had a breakfast menu to go along with it. The dishes included pancakes, French toast, and sliders.

@therock, @jonbrandoncruz / Via Instagram: @jonbrandoncruz

3. Jay-Z and Beyoncé

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mZSGw_0ftcWFuI00
Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for Disney

The pair opted to provide their own homemade wedding food instead of hiring caterers. Beyoncé's mother cooked Creole food, and Jay-Z's grandmother made oxtails. "My favorite part was when we put all of this home cooking on that fancy china. It was special," Beyoncé said .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G4CCk_0ftcWFuI00
Dirkr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JwvQB_0ftcWFuI00
Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Netflix

Ellen and Portia reportedly served a completely vegan menu for dinner, which was made by their personal chef, Roberto Martin. They topped off the meal with a vegan red velvet wedding cake for dessert.

Photos of the actual wedding food aren't available, but you can get a taste of Roberto's cooking on his Instagram page, pictured above.

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/chefroberto/?hl=en

5. Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NY4Ye_0ftcWFuI00
Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

The pair had a highly publicized — but not actually legal on paper — wedding. Their wedding menu included pasta, chicken fingers, and sliders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CYinc_0ftcWFuI00
Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Sugar Factory

The wedding reception, which was held at Sugar Factory, also featured this dessert bar:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wbY76_0ftcWFuI00

The couple split less than six months after the ceremony.

Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Sugar Factory

6. Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vuTyn_0ftcWFuI00
JB Lacroix / WireImage / Getty Images

The pair had a Muppet-themed wedding cake! The unique choice was likely in honor of Jennifer's love for Muppets. In an interview with People magazine, she explained : "Will Speck, who was the director of the Switch, we went to FAO Schwarz and we made Muppets of each other. That was the closest that I could get it looking like me, and that was the closest he could get it looking like him. They are the most fun; they’ve come with me on vacations. My girlfriends, we do photo shoots with them, it’s very silly. They’ve been to Cabo so far."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RLKaB_0ftcWFuI00

The couple announced their separation in 2018.

Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

7. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3etHOR_0ftcWFuI00
Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

According to People , the couple served a mix of Indian, European, and American comfort food. They also reportedly had a wedding cake that measured a whopping 18 feet tall! Here's a clip of them attempting to cut the massive cake with a sword:

@ people.com / @peopletv / Via Instagram: @peopletv

8. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bfTf5_0ftcWFuI00
Theo Wargo / WireImage / Getty Images

In an interview with British Vogue, the couple revealed that their wedding menu included halibut, filet mignon, and a vegan osso buco. However, the real kicker was at the afterparty, where they had a Wendy's food truck, apparently Brooklyn's idea. Nicola added, "We didn’t eat at all until we got to the Wendy’s truck, and then I had three burgers."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HNaky_0ftcWFuI00

For context, Nicola's father, Nelson Pentz , is a businessperson and the founder of one of the largest investment firms in New York. One of his largest investments is in Wendy's.

Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images

9. Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24KIlQ_0ftcWFuI00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

To start, the couple served appetizers from Wolfgang Puck's Spago restaurant, including options like smoked salmon pizza, duck pot stickers, and spicy tuna tartare. This was followed by a three-course meal: small plates of oysters and seared scallops, then Asian pear salad and butternut squash tortellini, with a main entree option of either New York steak or grilled eggplant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fXfNU_0ftcWFuI00
Andrew H. Walker / Shutterstock

For dessert, they served flourless chocolate cake, ice cream, and fruit cobbler. In addition, there was a late-night menu that included grilled cheese, mini cheeseburgers, pigs in a blanket, fries, and peanut butter and jelly macaroons. Whew!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dkJfj_0ftcWFuI00
Peacock / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

10. Jaymes Vaughan and Jonathan Bennett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4asQ2B_0ftcWFuI00
Momodu Mansaray / WireImage / Getty Images

The Mean Girls actor and his husband got married at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel in Mexico in March. They served steak and mahi-mahi.

@jonathanbennett, @toddthephotographer / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/toddthephotographer/?hl=en

11. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zsn1X_0ftcWFuI00
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

The couple — who split less than a year later — reportedly had an all-vegan wedding menu. The dishes served included vegan truffle mac 'n' cheese, fried "chicken," and vegan chicken and dumplings. And apparently, Miley really wanted the dumplings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b2xOw_0ftcWFuI00

Miley told E! News in 2019: "Literally vegan chicken and dumplings — that was my only rider. I would do anything for dumplings. You could add nothing else. I didn't even need a dress; I was trying to wear leggings and a hoodie. I just wanted dumplings, that's all."

Brian Hagiwara / Getty Images

12. David Furnish and Elton John

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0itNZD_0ftcWFuI00
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

The couple had a wedding lunch, serving wild mushroom soup and truffle cream, beef short rib and caramelized onion pie, roasted potatoes, and parsnips in horseradish butter, along with warm chocolate pudding and vanilla ice cream for dessert. And, of course, wedding cake to finish it all off!

@eltonjohn / Instagram / Via Instagram: @eltonjohn

13. And Finally, Justin and Hailey Bieber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LwLKX_0ftcWFuI00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

The couple actually tied the knot at a courthouse in 2018 but decided to have a more formal celebration in South Carolina a year later. They served an oyster roast and reportedly took guests to the dinner location via speedboats. There was also an afterparty menu with fast-food options like fried chicken, sliders, and fries.

The couple is still going strong in 2022. "Wow...we really got married," Hailey commented on Justin's "throwback" wedding post in April.

@justinbieber, @joetermini / Via Instagram: @joetermini

Which of these celeb weddings would you most want to eat at? Tell us in the comments!

Comments / 0

