People Are Sharing The 15 Signs That Might Mean A Couple Is Faking Their "Happy" Relationship

Last week, u/crestedgeckolover67 had an important question to ask the Reddit population, "What are signs a couple is faking a happy relationship?" Here are the most useful answers.
1. When couples lose their individuality.
"When they judge you for not being in one or mention the importance of an 'intact family' and 'happy marriage' in every second sentence that comes out of their mouth. If you are truly happy with something you don't judge other people for doing things differently." — u/schwarzmalerin
"Overly concerned about superficial things." — u/Jamiepappasatlanta
"Jealousy when they spend time with the opposite gender. Especially when it comes to each other's friends. I trust my partner implicitly around my friends, around his and just about every other woman on the planet. I think if you can't trust them to be around the other gender and not do the wrong thing you're relationship is on shaky ground at best." — u/upsidedowntoker
"They seem happy and perky instead of content and calm. Simple questions like 'How's it going on' will receive elaborate answers trying to convince instead of simple answers." — u/ChaiAndSandwich
8. Relationships that started on a rocky foundation.
"Posts and comments to the tune of 'everyone tries to tear us apart, but we'll always stay together' or 'it's us against the world.' No one gives a shit if you stay together or not." — u/dead_PROcrastinator
"When they try to romanticize red flags: yesterday I saw a TikTok of a girl calling her boyfriend 'cute' for destroying all of her shorts because he didn't want her to wear them. Terrifying." — u/imp0ssibbile
