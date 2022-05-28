ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TBI: Illinois man shoots, kills father at East Tennessee rest stop

By Paige Hill
WSMV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Illinois man was charged after shooting and killing his father in East Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Officials with the TBI, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol were requested by...

www.wsmv.com

