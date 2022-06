A Big Island woman faces arson charges following an investigation into a structure fire in Nā‘ālehu. Brenda Kekoa was charged Tuesday, May 31, with two counts of first-degree arson after Hawai‘i Police Department detectives located and arrested her, with assistance from Ka‘ū patrol, at a residence in Nā‘ālehu. Kekoa was wanted in connection with an arson investigation following a structure fire at about 11:30 p.m. May 9 in the 95-1200 block of Ohai Road.

