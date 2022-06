Considering her face appears on billions of items of mail each year, it is perhaps not surprising that the Queen is said to take a special interest in stamps. "When she is offered designs for Royal Mail commemorative stamps, she sees them and comments and, on occasions, she says 'no thank you' and they change them," says Peter Cockburn, president of The Royal Philatelic Society London.

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO