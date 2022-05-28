ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Triangle of Sadness' wins Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

PARIS, May 28 (Reuters) - "Triangle of Sadness", a film by Swedish director Ruben Ostlund, won the Palme d'Or for Best Picture at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, the festival announced.

"When we started to make this film I think we had one goal - to really, really try to make an exciting film for the audience and bring thought-provoking content," Ostlund said.

"We wanted to entertain them, we wanted them to ask themselves questions, we wanted them to after the screening go out and have something to talk about," he added.

Exploring notions of beauty and privilege, the film sends two models on a luxury cruise -- only to leave them stranded on a deserted island with a handful of the staff and billionaire guests. The toilet attendant proves to have the best survival skills and social structures are upended.

"The thing about Ostlund is that he makes you laugh, but he also makes you think," said Variety in its review of the film. "No matter what sphere he tackles, we're bound to see the world differently."

Ostlund won the Palme d'Or in 2017 for his film "The Square", a satire about a prestigious art curator.

The festival awarded two films the Grand Prix: "Close", a film by Belgian director Lukas Dhont about friendship and masculinity, and "Stars at Noon," which is set in modern-day Nicaragua, by French auteur filmmaker Claire Denis. read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RJTpM_0ftbZqW700
The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Closing ceremony - Cannes, France, May 28, 2022. Director Ruben Ostlund, Palme d'Or award winner for the film film "Triangle of Sadness", poses next to Vincent Lindon, Jury President of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

The jury prize also went to two films, "The Eight Mountains" by Belgian directors Felix Van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch and "EO", by Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski, which is told through the eyes of a donkey.

"Thank you, my donkeys," said Skolimowski, in his acceptance speech.

South Korean star Song Kang-ho picked up the best actor award for his role in "Broker" while South Korean director Park Chan-wook won the best director prize for his romantic thriller "Decision to Leave."

Iranian Zar Amir Ebrahimi, who won best actress for her role as a journalist tracking a serial killer in "Holy Spider," was visibly moved. read more

"Maybe having me here tonight is just a message -- especially for women, Iranian women," she told a press conference directly after the ceremony, when asked about an apparent outpouring of support of her on social media, which she said she hadn't seen.

French actress Carole Bouquet announced a surprise 75th anniversary prize to mark the festival's birthday. It went to Belgian directing brothers Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne for "Tori and Lokita."

For its 75th anniversary edition, the festival resumed its traditional calendar in May following two years of pandemic disruptions and marked the return of parties and kissing -- both of which were not permitted last year due to strict COVID protocols.

Reporting by Mindy Burrows, Hanna Rantala and Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Sharon Stone, 64, brings old Hollywood glamour to the French Riviera as she models a fitted red gown and shades at Cannes Film Festival premiere of Elvis

Sharon Stone brought a touch of old Hollywood glamour to the French Riviera on Wednesday evening as she attended the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Elvis. The screen veteran, 64, belied her age in a sweeping red gown that clung to her slender physique as she walked the red carpet at the event, held on the resort town's famous Croisette.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Eva Longoria Sizzles In Plunging Orange Dress At Cannes Film Festival Party: Photos

Eva Longoria, 47, wowed at a special Cannes Film Festival party on May 18! The actress rocked a gorgeous orange plunging dress at the L’Oréal Paris 25th anniversary dinner ahead of the festival and posed for epic photos on the red carpet of the event. She had most of her hair down with some pulled up in the front and wore diamond dangling earrings with the look as she showed off a glowing display of makeup.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carole Bouquet
Person
Claire Denis
Person
Jerzy Skolimowski
Person
Park Chan Wook
Daily Mail

Priscilla Presley dazzles in an elegant black sequined suit at the Elvis after-party at Stephanie Beach during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival

Priscilla Presley dazzled in an elegant black sequined suit at the Elvis after-party at Stephanie Beach during the 75th annual Cannes film festival. For the star-studded event on Wednesday, the ex-wife of the late King of Rock 'n' Roll, 77, looked exceptional as she posed for photos on the red carpet with one hand on her hip.
HollywoodLife

Charlie Chaplin’s Granddaughter Kiera, 39, Sizzles In Black Gown At Cannes Film Festival: Photos

Kiera Chaplin gave her own spin on “black and white” film when she attended the Chopard Loves Cinema dinner at the Hotel Martinez on Saturday (May 21), part of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Kiera, 39, wore a black glittery gown that featured a cutout slit that gave her some seductive cleavage. She paired the look with a silvery clutch, which matched her glittery earrings. The granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin — who bore a strong family resemblance to her grandfather and grandmother, Oona O’Neill — completed the outfit with a pair of gold pumps.
MOVIES
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Triangle Of Sadness#Palme D Or#Film Director#Swedish#Belgian#French
shefinds

We Need A Moment To Recover After Seeing The Strapless White Dress Anne Hathaway Wore On The Cannes Red Carpet: Fans Are Losing It!

While we’ve seen plenty of memorable and notable style moments at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival so far, it’s hard to imagine what could possibly top Anne Hathaway‘s strapless, white Armani Privé gown! The Princess Diaries icon, 39, absolutely stunned as she graced the festival’s red carpet to promote her new film, Armageddon Time while donning a custom column gown with shimmering fabric, a high slit at her legs and a subtle one at her midriff. She slipped on ruched, Old Hollywood-esque sleeve details and rocked silver sandal heels, highlighting her gown’s exquisitely long train.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Stone pulls out all the stops with jaw-dropping rebellious red dress at Cannes Film Festival

Sharon Stone rocked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival as she attended the Elvis premiere on Wednesday evening. In a gentle nod to "The King of Rock and Roll", the 64-year-old actress arrived wearing a figure-hugging, garnet-red dress embellished with statement jewels. She teamed her look with a matching red Dolce & Gabbana heart clutch, oversized aviator sunglasses, and strappy red heels.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen faces new heartbreak just days before Platinum Jubilee celebrations

In a matter of days, the nation will come together to celebrate the Queen's incredible Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But Her Majesty received some upsetting personal news at the weekend. WATCH: The Queen and Princess Margaret appear in unseen childhood footage. It was announced on Sunday that Lester Piggott – the...
Parade

Yumi Nu Is a Gorgeous Groundbreaker! All About the SI Swimsuit Star Breaking Barriers

Yumi Nu is returning to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for her second year after being the first-ever Asian plus-size model featured in SI Swim as a rookie in 2021. “When I got the call, I was so excited the team wanted to have me back! I knew it would feel different than my rookie year,” she told SI Swimsuit in 2022. “I felt more confident and less afraid going into it, which brought a new energy to my shoot. I still had those big-shoot jitters, but everyone at SI is truly family now, so all nervousness went away so fast.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Indigenous Director Wearing Moccasins Initially Turned Away From Film Premiere

Canadian Indigenous filmmaker Kelvin Redvers was initially turned away from a red carpet screening of David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future at the Cannes Film Festival. The Dene director was stopped after he showed up wearing hand-made moccasins with the requisite tuxedo. After an intervention by the Telefilm Canada, the Canadian film financier, and the Indigenous Screen Office, which led a delegation of First Nation filmmakers to Cannes, Redvers was allowed into the gala screening for Cronenberg’s film, where he wore his moccasinsMore from The Hollywood Reporter'Return to Seoul': Film Review | Cannes 2022Kevin Spacey Film Producers Respond to U.K. Sexual...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Denzel Washington Was Totally Responsible For Major Elvis Casting In Baz Luhrmann’s New Movie (And No, Not Tom Hanks)

Taking on the life of Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Rock, is a massive undertaking. Thankfully, Baz Luhrmann's upcoming movie about the music icon struck the right note with Austin Bulter being cast as the King as seen in the explosive Elvis trailer, which also stars Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. Here's a fun tidbit of trivia regarding Butler's involvement: Luhrmann has revealed it was two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington who was totally responsible for the young actor being cast as Elvis.
Glamour

Anne Hathaway Wore a Colorful Set Made Entirely of Sequins That Needs to Be Seen

Let’s hear it for primary colors! Anne Hathaway is currently in France for the Cannes Film Festival to support her new movie Armageddon Time, which was selected to compete for the coveted Palme d’Or prize at this year’s event. And on the third day of the festival, May 19, the actor brought out a colorful matching set from Schiaparelli that deserves its own award.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey stars Laura Carmichael and Michael C Fox welcome first baby together

Congratulations are in order for Downton Abbey stars Laura Carmichael and Michael C Fox, who have welcomed their first baby together!. According to The Sun, the pair who found love on the set of the much-loved period drama secretly welcomed a son named Luca in March 2021. Their bundle of joy is now 14 months old, with the couple successfully managing to avoid the spotlight during their first year of parenthood.
The Hollywood Reporter

Michelle Williams in Kelly Reichardt’s ‘Showing Up’: Film Review | Cannes 2022

The Oregon College of Art and Craft in Portland, which closed in 2019, makes a sublime setting for Showing Up, Kelly Reichardt’s thoughtful, affecting and often unexpectedly funny character study of a woman making art while navigating the exasperating whirl of everyday problems outside her garage studio. The school as depicted here is a magnet for oddball art obsessives and amusing counterculture throwbacks, yet the beauty of this unpolished jewel of a film is the way it drops you into the center of that world, without distance, judgement or cynicism. It demonstrates once again that Reichardt’s work with Michelle Williams...
PORTLAND, OR
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
335K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy