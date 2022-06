JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Jersey City residents are stepping into an unpleasant problem -- geese droppings all over public spaces and sidewalks."The geese have invaded like I've never seen before," Jersey City resident David Krell said.Thirty years living in Jersey City, and Krell says the geese have gotten out of hand."They're defecating all over the place," he told CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis.Krell snapped photos over the weekend of the mess left behind in Newport from Elephant Park to the sidewalks near the water. There, CBS2 saw plenty of geese congregating and even someone feeding them."I see people walking their dogs, walking...

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO