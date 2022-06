To start off Pride Month, the City of Boston is planning to hold a Pride in Boston kickoff event on Wednesday afternoon. The event is open to the public and will be held at 5 p.m. at City Hall, which will be lit up in rainbow colors for most of June. There will be a brief speaking program including remarks from Mayor Michelle Wu and LGBTQ+ community members about the commitment to equity and equality in Boston for all LGBTQ+ communities. Following the remarks, there will be live performances from local LGBTQ+ artists.

