In girls 2a soccer Super Sectionals yesterday, Triad is headed to the State Final Four after a 2-0 win over Chatham Glenwood ad Chatham. They advance to the 11am semifinal on Thursday at North Central College in Naperville when they take on Oak Park Fenwick. Lisle Benet Academy and Deerfield play in the other semifinal.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO