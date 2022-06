DEDHAM, Maine — We never know when the seed for an artistic passion will be planted. Eddie Harrow grew up in an apartment house in New York City, but it was nature that simply stole his heart. His professional life took him on a path to medicine; he was a pulmonologist in the Bangor area for 40 years. In retirement, nature has once again taken center stage. His fascination? The beauty and allure of wood.

BANGOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO