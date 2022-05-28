ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Kicks Off Pride Celebrations, Highlights New Investments in DC’s LGBTQ+ Community, and Invites Residents to Join Her at the Return of the Capital Pride Parade

More than $2.6 Million Added in the FY23 Budget for Housing, Public Safety, and Workforce Development. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser kicked off Pride festivities at the opening reception of Washington, DC’s 31st Annual Black Pride Celebration. At the event, the Mayor highlighted DC’s ongoing commitment to the LGBTQ+...

Creepin Jesus
3d ago

on a weekend celebration that consist of my brothers and sisters who gave the ultimate price....LIFE....so people can prance around the streets because ...WE...fought for their freedom.... salute to all of us .recent and past.....no colors, no race. no gender.... just soldiers.....

