Press Release: Mayor Bowser Kicks Off Pride Celebrations, Highlights New Investments in DC’s LGBTQ+ Community, and Invites Residents to Join Her at the Return of the Capital Pride Parade

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Department of Parks and Recreation. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) celebrated the start of the District’s outdoor pool season at Upshur Pool with the annual “Jump in, DC” event. The Mayor also recognized that for the second year in a row, Washington, DC was rated the nation’s best park system by the Trust for Public Land.The Mayor’s Fiscal Year 2023 Fair Shot Budget doubles down on successes at DPR by investing over $365 million in DPR’s capital projects over the next six years to improve current amenities and build new ones, ensuring access to world-class facilities across all eight wards.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO