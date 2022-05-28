How to live stream Liverpool vs Real Madrid: watch Champions League final from anywhere

The quadruple may no longer be on, but Liverpool can cap off a superb season with more silverware as they face Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid in this clash of European giants in Paris. Read on for your full guide to getting a Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream and watch the 2022 Champions League final online from anywhere.

Jurgen Klopp's men have already lifted both the EFL Cup and FA Cup and run Man City close in the Premier League in what's been a superb domestic campaign. They now come into this showpiece final as favorites to be crowned European champions for the seventh time.

However, Liverpool face a Real Madrid side that epitomise the never-say-die maxim, having managed to pull off stunning comebacks against PSG, Chelsea and Man City earlier in the tournament.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Liverpool vs Real Madrid online from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions .

Liverpool vs Real Madrid kick-off time

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid game is being played at the Stade de France in Paris, and kicks off at 8pm BST on Saturday, May 28 .

That makes it a 3pm ET / 12pm PT start in the US. It'll be a very early morning for football fans in Australia, with kick-off at 5am AEST at the crack of dawn on Sunday.

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid: live stream in the UK for FREE

Pay TV network BT Sport has the rights to the Champions League in the UK, but it's opening up its airwaves to all for those in the region, with Liverpool vs Real Madrid being shown for free on the BT Sport YouTube channel . Coverage begins at 7pm BST, ahead of kick-off at 8pm.

Not in the country right now? Using a VPN will let you watch the game just as you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Real Madrid if you're abroad

If you're out of the country right now, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing streams when you're overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN , you can hop on a UK server to watch for free (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Real Madrid anywhere else in the world

If you're looking to tune in from elsewhere, there's a Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream for you that'll ensure you don't miss any of the action on the pitch.

The game is being shown on CBS in the US . If you don't have the channel on cable, it's also being shown on streaming service Paramount Plus , which starts at $4.99 a month. However, you can tune in for free thanks to the 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial . Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday afternoon.

Those timings also apply in Canada , where you can tune in on DAZN , which is live streaming not only every game of the Champions league season, but all of the Premier League action too. A subscription costs $20 a month or $150 for a year.

Fans based in Australia need to wake up early to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid, as kick-off is set for the unsociable time of 5am AEST on Sunday morning, but the great news is that viewers Down Under can also tune in for free, thanks to 9Gem and the 9Now streaming service .

Abroad? Why not install a VPN so you can tune in just like you would if you were at home?

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

