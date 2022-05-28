ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 of the most iconic number changes in pro sports

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

That looks different

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers . (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

Whether it be to change a cold streak, joining a new team, or just needing something different, some professional athletes all across sports have decided to try on a new number at some point in their career. On some occasions, it stuck. Others... were temporary. Here's a rundown on 10 of the most-iconic number changes throughout professional sports:

Michael Jordan

Bulls guard (45) Michael Jordan  Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the most-iconic number change in NBA history: Michael Jordan unretired and moved to No. 45 after making the 23 so revered... it still is today. He eventually switched back.

Kobe Bryant

Lakers' Kobe Bryant  (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Bryant made both Nos. 8 and 24 legendary with the Lakers. So much so, the team retired both.

Karl Malone

Lakers' Karl Malone (11) . (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill,file)

Malone switched teams from the Jazz to the Lakers when came with a jersey number change. Makes sense, but Malone wore number 32 for 18 years--which is a long, long time. Magic Johnson's 32 was retired by his new team.

Hank Aaron

Henry Aaron, Atlanta right fielder, hitting his 600th major league homerun. (AP Photo)

Aaron wore No. 44. Everyone knows that. Unless you forget about his rookie year where he took the No. 5 for the season. He then switched for the remainder of his career.

Mickey Mantle

This is an undated 1960's photo of New York Yankees Mickey Mantle. (AP Photo)

Mantle's No. 7 is immortalized by the Yankees--but he started off things in the Bronx as No. 6. Things didn't begin so well and Mantle was sent to the minors and then he came back as 7.

Brett Hull

St. Louis Blues' Brett Hull.(AP Photo/James A. Finley)

Hull was one of hockey's best goal scorers for years when he ended up moving to the Stars. Always wearing No. 16, he switched to 22 for his first season only because the number was taken. Then it wasn't--and he went back. Hull went on to have
a few number changes late in his career, but the first one was most memorable.

LeBron James

Lakers forward LeBron James  Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

James is a player not afraid to mix it up in terms of his digits. Most recently with the Lakers he went from 23 to 6.

Joe Montana

JOE MONTANA, QUARTERBACK OF THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFSCredit: Mike Powell/ALLSPORT

Having long repped the No. 16 during his Hall of Fame years with the 49ers, Montana changed it up with the Chiefs. He wore No. 19 because Len Dawson retired 16.

Allen Iverson

76ers guard Allen Iverson (3)Credit: Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Iverson changed teams then changed numbers. But his 76ers career was so iconic in the No. 3, seeing him wear the 1 with the Pistons felt noteworthy.

Charles Barkley

76ers forward Charles Barkley (34) Credit: USA TODAY Sports

To end it on a warm note: Barkley changed his number because of Johnson as well. When he was diagnosed with HIV and forced to retire in 1991, Barkley took the No. 32 out of retirement with the Sixers to honor Johnson.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady shanked a shot at The Match and fans had so many jokes

Tom Brady has won seven Super Bowls during his legendary football career, which is something none of us can really relate to. But tonight the GOAT is playing in The Match with Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen and he finally did something that was very relatable – he shanked a shot way right on a par 5, just like us hackers do way too often.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: New triplets' surprising rank, overlooked matchups on '22 schedule

Ever since the days of Aikman, Smith, and Irvin, the Cowboys have been looking for the next iteration of “The Triplets.” There have been some electrifying trios to wear the star since then, but no combo of starting quarterback, running back, and wide receiver has quite lived up to the lofty standard set by the dynasty crew. One outlet says the 2022 version is actually among the best in the league… but could likely be even better.
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every University of Colorado baseball player to appear in the MLB

As an avid baseball follower, it’s tough to watch all 11 other Pac-12 schools play the great game while the University of Colorado remains without a team. Baseball was cut from the school in 1980 amidst a number of budget cuts, which is a lengthy discussion for another day. A club team that plays its home games at Scott Carpenter Park is still an option for students, fortunately. But the history of CU’s extinct Division I team is something most modern Buffs fans likely know little about, myself included. So, to learn a little more about Colorado baseball, I dove into Baseball-Reference...
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Lab 117: Previewing Celtics-Dubs and the evolution of space in the NBA with Mike Prada

In many ways, the 2022 NBA Finals series between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors has been a series a long time in coming. From the golden age of the 1960s pitting Bill Russell against Wilt Chamberlain up to the present 3-point revolution sparked in large part because of the Dubs and the defense the Celtics have built to slow, the way these two teams have played one another serves as a tangible history of the league’s evolution.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

