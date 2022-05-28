10 of the most iconic number changes in pro sports

That looks different

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers . (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

Whether it be to change a cold streak, joining a new team, or just needing something different, some professional athletes all across sports have decided to try on a new number at some point in their career. On some occasions, it stuck. Others... were temporary. Here's a rundown on 10 of the most-iconic number changes throughout professional sports:

Michael Jordan

Bulls guard (45) Michael Jordan Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the most-iconic number change in NBA history: Michael Jordan unretired and moved to No. 45 after making the 23 so revered... it still is today. He eventually switched back.

Kobe Bryant

Lakers' Kobe Bryant (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Bryant made both Nos. 8 and 24 legendary with the Lakers. So much so, the team retired both.

Karl Malone

Lakers' Karl Malone (11) . (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill,file)

Malone switched teams from the Jazz to the Lakers when came with a jersey number change. Makes sense, but Malone wore number 32 for 18 years--which is a long, long time. Magic Johnson's 32 was retired by his new team.

Hank Aaron

Henry Aaron, Atlanta right fielder, hitting his 600th major league homerun. (AP Photo)

Aaron wore No. 44. Everyone knows that. Unless you forget about his rookie year where he took the No. 5 for the season. He then switched for the remainder of his career.

Mickey Mantle

This is an undated 1960's photo of New York Yankees Mickey Mantle. (AP Photo)

Mantle's No. 7 is immortalized by the Yankees--but he started off things in the Bronx as No. 6. Things didn't begin so well and Mantle was sent to the minors and then he came back as 7.

Brett Hull

St. Louis Blues' Brett Hull.(AP Photo/James A. Finley)

Hull was one of hockey's best goal scorers for years when he ended up moving to the Stars. Always wearing No. 16, he switched to 22 for his first season only because the number was taken. Then it wasn't--and he went back. Hull went on to have a few number changes late in his career, but the first one was most memorable.

LeBron James

Lakers forward LeBron James Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

James is a player not afraid to mix it up in terms of his digits. Most recently with the Lakers he went from 23 to 6.

Joe Montana

JOE MONTANA, QUARTERBACK OF THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFSCredit: Mike Powell/ALLSPORT

Having long repped the No. 16 during his Hall of Fame years with the 49ers, Montana changed it up with the Chiefs. He wore No. 19 because Len Dawson retired 16.

Allen Iverson

76ers guard Allen Iverson (3)Credit: Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Iverson changed teams then changed numbers. But his 76ers career was so iconic in the No. 3, seeing him wear the 1 with the Pistons felt noteworthy.

Charles Barkley

76ers forward Charles Barkley (34) Credit: USA TODAY Sports

To end it on a warm note: Barkley changed his number because of Johnson as well. When he was diagnosed with HIV and forced to retire in 1991, Barkley took the No. 32 out of retirement with the Sixers to honor Johnson.

