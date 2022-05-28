ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

PHOTOS: Crowds arrive at Trump rally in Casper

By Star-Tribune staff
Douglas Budget
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrowds of people are flooding into the Ford Wyoming Center...

www.douglas-budget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Douglas Budget

Seven Up For GOP

The race for the Republican nomination for Converse County commissioner surged from three to four to seven candidates in the span of just over a week before the filing deadline closed last Friday. The three incumbents – Jim Willox, Tony Lehner and Robert Short – were known early in the...
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
Douglas Budget

Notice of Intent...

Pursuant to the provisions of the Wyoming Real Estate Subdivision Act, Statutes 18-5-301 through 18-5-315 Session Laws of 1975 as amended, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Casey and Rebecca Nachtman intend to apply for a Subdivision Permit from the Converse County Board of County Commissioners to subdivide lands in Converse County, Wyoming to be called Nachtman Minor Subdivison.
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
Douglas Budget

Judy Delores Langdon

CASPER — Judy Delores Langdon, 79, of Casper, WY was born on June 3, 1942 in Vancouver, WA. She graduated from this life into GLORY on May 27, 2022. She grew up in Oregon where she developed a love for the beach and outdoors. She graduated from Grant High School in Portland, Oregon in 1960. During her senior year she was the president of Luther League where she met her future husband, Bill Miller. They lived in Oregon to begin their life then moved onto Montana before moving to Wyoming in 1973 and ultimately to Casper in 1978. Together they raised their three children, Eric, d’Ann and Kristi and later divorcing.
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Wyoming State
Wyoming Elections
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Casper, WY
Elections
Casper, WY
Government
Douglas Budget

Crossroads Baptist Church, Circle G Cowboy Church couple arrested for embezzlement

WHEATLAND (WNE) — A local Douglas couple who had pastored Crossroads Baptist Church in Douglas and the Circle G Cowboy Church in Glendo were arrested for embezzling funds from the Glendo church. Pastors Lynda and Marty Roark were arrested in Denver and extradited to the Platte County Detention Center...
Douglas Budget

Breached natural gas line intensified Mills apartment fire

Natural gas from a breached line intensified a massive fire that destroyed an unoccupied Mills apartment building in March, the town’s fire chief said Tuesday in a statement. The fire was caused by “combustible materials” stacked too close to a heater, officials announced a few weeks after the March...
MILLS, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy