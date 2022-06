CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - 4:00 p.m. UPDATE: The DNR identified the five victims that were killed in the fatal boating collision Saturday. The victims have been identified as Christopher David Leffler, 51, Savannah, Lori Lynn Leffler, 50, Savannah, Zachary James Leffler, 23, Alpharetta, Nathan Leffler, 17, Savannah; and Robert Steven...