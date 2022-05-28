ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson Dyes His Hair Blonde to Match Kim Kardashian During 1st Public Appearance After ‘SNL’ Departure

By Kat Pettibone
 4 days ago

A couple that twins together stays together! Pete Davidson made his first appearance with girlfriend Kim Kardashian following his recent departure from Saturday Night Live — and he’s got a fresh look to kick off his next chapter!

Pete Davidson Through the Years: Relationships, Career Highlights and More

The 28-year-old comedian was seen donning a shower cap covering his newly dyed platinum blonde hair that matches the 41-year-old KKW Beauty founder’s own bleached locks on Saturday, May 28. The two were spotted together outside a Calabasas office, with Kim rocking a tan SKIMs crop top and leggings set with sunnies to accessorize. Davidson, for his part, stayed casual in a grey hoodie with loose-fitting black pants.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. D. Martinez/Shutterstock (2)

The outing comes just a week after the Good Mourning actor’s announcement that he was leaving Saturday Night Live after eight seasons. Davidson penned a heartfelt note about his departure at the time, which was posted via Instagram by SNL writer Dave Sirus .

Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly's Best BFF Moments Over the Years

“When I got the show, I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing,” the New York native wrote on Saturday, May 21. “I still don’t, but especially back then. I wasn’t really a sketch performer. I was just a stand-up. I knew I could never keep up or go toe-to-toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon , so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform. I figured, since I’m a stand-up, I’ll just try my stand-up and personal bits on ‘Weekend Update’ as myself, and I’m so glad I did.”

The comic also gushed about SNL being “his home,” adding that he “got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes.”

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. MEGA

“I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life,” Davidson’s post continued. “I’m so grateful, and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical … I’m so happy and sad about tonight’s show.”

While the finale, which aired on May 21, prevented the Suicide Squad actor from attending Kim’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian’s nuptials to husband Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy that same weekend, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum supported her beau from afar by posting a handful of pictures featuring the comic performing various SNL sketches over the years on her Instagram Stories the next day.

The Selfish author and Big Time Adolescence star first sparked romance rumors after Kim made her hosting debut on the NBC late-night series in October 2021, eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West . (The former couple, who wed in 2014, share daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.)

The two were featured in several scenes together and even shared a kiss while portraying Aladdin and Princess Jasmine. Following a group of Halloween outings after her appearance on the sketch comedy show, Kardashian and Davidson were spotted on a series of dinner dates. By mid-November 2021, an inside told Us Weekly that she was “falling” for the Set it Up actor.

“Everything flows well [when they’re together],” the source said at the time.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Official Relationship Timeline

The pair officially made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondent's Dinner in April, followed by an appearance at the Met Gala one month later.

"Everyone in Kim’s family absolutely adores Pete and loves Pete for Kim. He fits in so well with her life and with her family," a source exclusively told Us in May, noting that the couple "are even happier" after making their romance red carpet official. "Kim has also made Pete grow up in a big way and think about his future and business in a huge way."

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

