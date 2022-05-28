Fire southwest of Choteau burns 230 acres

The following is a press release from the Great Falls Fire Rescue:. GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Last night GFFR responded to a working fire at 2004 21st Ave S. GFFR arrived on scene and found a working fire on the exterior of the home at this location. GFFR crews were able to quickly control the fire and keep it from spreading to the interior of the home and to nearby structures. The fire did cause significant damage to one side of the house; however, the home is still considered livable. There were no injuries as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire was determined to be the failure of a propane fire pit being used by the homeowners.

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO