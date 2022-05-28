ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choteau, MT

Fire southwest of Choteau burns 230 acres

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
montanarightnow.com
 4 days ago

CHOTEAU, Mont. - A wildfire burned southwest of Choteau Friday.

www.montanarightnow.com

Comments / 0

montanarightnow.com

Montana Veterans Memorial in Great Falls to undergo construction

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana Veterans Memorial in the Electric City will be closed for construction starting on June 1. The memorial has been in Great Falls since 2006, and the concrete from the parking lot to the flag poles has been shifting over the years due to an unstable base containing reject fill material and so they are going to replace it.
GREAT FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Missing person advisory issued for Helena woman

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Kelly Sue Kelly, 59, from Helena. Kelly is 5-foot-9, weighs 170 pounds, with blue eyes and grey hair. Kelly has threatened to commit suicide on Tuesday night and needs help. She is a homeless, transient person and...
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Propane fire pit failure causes Great Falls home fire

The following is a press release from the Great Falls Fire Rescue:. GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Last night GFFR responded to a working fire at 2004 21st Ave S. GFFR arrived on scene and found a working fire on the exterior of the home at this location. GFFR crews were able to quickly control the fire and keep it from spreading to the interior of the home and to nearby structures. The fire did cause significant damage to one side of the house; however, the home is still considered livable. There were no injuries as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire was determined to be the failure of a propane fire pit being used by the homeowners.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Choteau, MT
Government
City
Choteau, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
montanarightnow.com

Powell County high-speed pursuit ends with suspect's crash

Pursuit speeds sometimes exceeded 100 mph Friday afternoon as law enforcement officers from Powell County and Deer Lodge chased a 42-year-old Montana man driving a green, two-door 1995 Honda Civic. The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks also assisted. Police said the man being pursued “ran several vehicles off...
POWELL COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

City files lawsuit against church in downtown Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - For months we've been following the First United Methodist Church as they are giving out sack lunches to the homeless and allowing them to stay on their property. Tensions have been continuing to rise as well with businesses, community members, and even the city at odds...
GREAT FALLS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Largest recorded earthquakes in Montana

Some may not believe this, but Montana is one of the most earthquake-prone states in the nation. The Great Montana Shake out says earthquake activity in Montana usually happens in the state’s mountainous western region since it lies in the intermountain seismic belt. While earthquakes with a magnitude of 8.0 are less likely, Montana earthquakes can range as large as 7.5.
montanarightnow.com

Helena man arrested after alleged shooting threat

The following is a press release from the Helena Police Department:. HELENA, Mont. - On 05/30/2022 at 1830 hours, officers spoke with a complainant concerning threats that an individual had made regarding a shooting. The individual did not specify a time this was to occur. The complainant’s advised that the individual had access to weapons and had also shown them possible explosive devices. Officers and members of the joint Helena Police and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s office set up on the individuals address and at approximately 0400 hours, a 23 year old Helena male was placed under arrest for intimidation. The investigation is continuing and more charges are pending. Currently, the Lewis and Clark County Explosive Ordinance Team with assistance from Missoula County is searching the male’s residence and the scene is secured.
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Powell County law enforcement seeking info from pursuit victims, witnesses

DEER LODGE, Mont. - On May 27th, at approximately 4:30 PM a Deputy with the Powell County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a Green 2 Door 1995 Honda Civic after the vehicle was called in for driving recklessly. The deputy approached the driver and attempted enforcement for traffic violations. The driver sped off from the deputy and a pursuit was initiated.
POWELL COUNTY, MT
1240 KLYQ

[WATCH] Rare Sighting! 7 Grizzly Bears Frolicking in Montana

A Montana resident shared a video of a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Seven grizzly bears running across a field west of Great Falls. Timmy Hagen shared the amazing video on his Facebook page. As a person who has seen quite a few grizzly bears in Montana, I can honestly say that I've never seen anything like it.
montanarightnow.com

Helena man arrested on suspicion of threatening school shooting

A 23-year-old Helena man was arrested early Tuesday after officers received reports that he had made threats regarding a mass shooting at Helena High School and had access to weapons and possible explosive devices, police said. Logan S. Pallister has been charged with two felony counts of intimidation and one...
HELENA, MT
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
montanarightnow.com

Blackfeet Law Enforcement searching for reported runaway teen

BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES) is looking for a reported runaway teenager who was last seen the night of Monday, May 30 around 11 p.m. Paris Rutherford, 14, is described as 5-foot-7, 110 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair. BLES said via Facebook she was last...
BROWNING, MT
Kristen Walters

Popular Montana entertainment spot set to close next month

After just a year and a half in business, this family-friendly entertainment center and restaurant in Montana will be closing its doors for good at the end of next month. Yesterday the Game Night Lounge at 1624 Marketplace Drive in Great Falls, Montana, announced that it would be closing its doors at the end of June after being in business for a little over a year.
GREAT FALLS, MT
KPAX

'Lady in the Beer Glass' is back in Lolo

The Lady is back! After a brief disappearance , the "Lady in the Beer Glass" who resides atop KT's Hayloft Saloon in Lolo has been returned. “They dumped it off in the parking lot last night,” said Frank Miller, owner of KT's Hayloft Saloon. “It is damaged. Customer came in and said, 'Your statue was dropped off.'”
KTVB

Montana students ride horses to school as prank on principal

CONRAD, Mont. — Students at a Montana high school pulled off a senior prank straight out of the Old West. Conrad Public Schools posted a photo on Facebook showing 12 students on horseback outside Conrad High School on Monday. According to the district, there's an old Montana law that says if a student rides their horse to school, the school principal must feed and tend to the horse throughout the day.
MONTANA STATE

