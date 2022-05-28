ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Martin Parish, LA

UPDATE: Man found dead inside vehicle with gunshot wound identified

By Renee Allen, Seth Linscombe
 4 days ago

UPDATE, 7:55 P.M.: St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office have identified the victim as Brady Paul Mayeaux, 37 of Houston, Texas.

Further investigations determined that shortly after 5:00 a.m., Mayeaux was traveling with three other occupants in a vehicle on Smede Hwy., near the intersection of Petroleum Parkway, when it was hit by gunfire by an unknown person in another vehicle, that was described as a dark-colored sedan. The suspect vehicle then left the scene in an unknown direction.

The driver of the vehicle with Mayeaux then drove to a business in the 1100 block of Evangeline Thruway and called 911. After arriving, they realized that Mayeaux, who was in the back seat, had sustained a fatal gunshot wound.  No other injuries were reported by the other people in the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information as to the identity and/or whereabouts of the suspect, or the suspect’s vehicle wanted in connection with this homicide, is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling (337) 394-3071. Or you can report it via St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or via the free P3 Tips App. All calls remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.

ORIGINAL, 11:02 A.M.: ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) – Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating an early morning homicide.

According to a social media post by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 5:18 a.m. on Saturday deputies responded to a 911 call in the 1100 block of Evangeline Thruway. The call authorities received was regarding a male passenger in a vehicle who had a gunshot wound.

Four Vermilion Parish men sentenced in connection to theft of 32 firearms

Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male dead inside the vehicle. Authorities report the identity of the man will not be released at this time, pending next of kin notification.


TheyallCracking
4d ago

Now the driver and the other driver probably got into an argument on the road the target probably was for the driver 🤔 nothing but road rage down here in Houston and them boys don't play in Louisiana neither sending prayers to the family 🙏🏽 keep God first!

Reply
6
