Memphis, TN

Kerrick Jackson expected to be Tigers' new baseball coach

By Frank Bonner II
The Daily Memphian
3 days ago
 3 days ago

The University of Memphis is expected to hire Kerrick Jackson as the new baseball coach to replace recently retired Daron Schoenrock, according to reports.

Jackson, the inaugural president of the MLB Draft League, would be the first Black head baseball coach in Tigers  program history. He is a former college pitcher who was the head coach at Southern University from 2018 to 2020. He was named the SWAC Coach of the Year and led the Jaguars to a conference championship.

He will take over the program Schoenrock led for 18 years,  which consisted of eight seasons with at least 30 wins, including five straight from 2011 to 2015.

