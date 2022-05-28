ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers Add Defensive Lineman Chris Slayton Off Waivers from NFC Rival

By Robin Adams
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers had one spot open on their 90-man roster following the release of backup kick JJ Molson. Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur decided to add one more defensive lineman. Chris Slayton, formerly of Syracuse, was picked up off the waiver wire. Slayton had been on the San Francisco...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Report: Cause Of Death Revealed For NFL Cornerback Jeff Gladney

The NFL world was stunned today as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney suddenly lost his life. He was 25 years old. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Gladney's agent Brian Overstreet confirmed that he died in a car accident on Monday morning. His passing is being mourned by family, loved ones and former teammates.
NFL
The Independent

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in car accident

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney has died at the age of 25 in a car accident. Philadelphia Eagles wide received Jalen Reagor, who played with Mr Gladney at TCU, broke the news on Twitter. “Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man ain’t too much more I can take man damn,” he wrote. “R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please.”Mr Gladney's agent Brian Overstreet told the Ft Worth Star-Telegram that his client was killed in a car accident on Monday morning. “We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” Mr...
Yardbarker

Packers Named as Likely Destination For Unhappy Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers are a possible destination for many big name wide receivers given the right circumstance. After the departures of Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and E.Q. St. Brown, brining in a true number one wide receiver can’t be ruled out. The Packers drafted three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft in response to this off-season. Rookie wide receivers rarely contribute in meaningful ways however.
Yardbarker

Packers Coach Has Strong Words for Absent Sammy Watkins

The Green Bay Packers have started their voluntary OTA’s, as all other NFL teams have done. There are many players who are present at these workouts, but some notable names are missing. As everyone knew would be the case, Aaron Rodgers will not be showing up to any voluntary team activities. That decision was addressed by quarterbacks coach Tom Clements earlier this offseason. However, one new name is missing: Sammy Watkins.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons Show Desperation with Roddy White’s Appearance

The Atlanta Falcons will not win the Super Bowl this season, and it’s unlikely the team will make the playoffs or finish above .500. Sorry, but that is how it looks on paper. That’s okay, the fanbase shouldn’t expect much after this team indicated a rebuild was in motion when it elected to rip off the band-aid and take on a record-high amount of dead money. But just how good (or bad) the Dirty Birds will be is yet to be determined. That said, ticket sales may be sliding, given the latest cheerleader recruit.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Jaguars Sends Young Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have many new faces at the wide receiver position. Davante Adams (Raiders), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs), and Equanimous St. Brown (Bears) are all gone. Amari Rodgers, Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb are back, and Green Bay boasts three new rookie wide receivers from the NFL Draft. While the Packers have much to be hopeful for, none of their current wide receivers had more than 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins, a free agent addition, has a long injury history and hasn’t even shown up for OTA’s, leading Coach LaFleur to send a passive aggressive message to him via the media. If the Packers want to add a little bit of proven talent to their wide receiver room, a trade for Laviska Shenault with the Jacksonville Jaguars could be the answer.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Ex-Seahawks Star Publicly Trashes Russell Wilson, Broncos

There exists enough bulletin-board material to liberally coat the halls of Dove Valley, surprising no one who's walked those halls in recent years. The Denver Broncos have, and continue to be, disrespected by onlookers with a 5,280-foot view — even after acquiring franchise quarterback Russell Wilson. Forget Sherwin Williams....
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Raiders Opinion: Kaepernick Tryout Forces Honesty And Self-Examination

Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders welcomed Colin Kaepernick for a tryout. By the reaction, some within the fanbase snitched on themselves. After years of football inactivity, Colin Kaepernick earned a tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders. While that should be the top story of the week, and leave it at that. However, the mere fact that people decided to twist a tryout into something far deeper, revealed an ugly side of the fanbase. Now, as we’ve known for the longest time, large pockets of fandoms reveal how they feel about social justice and equality. If Colin Kaepernick were another veteran quarterback, no one would bat an eye.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Essence

NFL Star Lamar Jackson Opening A New Soul Food Eatery In His Hometown

It's reported that the Baltimore Ravens star recently filed a trademark for the restaurant to be located in his hometown. Lamar Jackson is reportedly looking to help people “eat good.”. Afrotech recently wrote that On May 18, trademark attorney Josh Gerben shared Baltimore Ravens star pushed through two new...
Yardbarker

Former Giants Executive Does Not Include Packers in List of Most “Complete” Teams

The Green Bay Packers have had one of the most exciting off seasons in the NFL. Despite some obvious losses, optimism is high among fans for another successful season. One former New York Giants executive, now an analyst for NFL.com, does not share that optimism. Marc Ross, who worked for the Giants for about 10 years, listed his top five most “complete” teams entering 2022. The Green Bay Packers were not on his list. He also listed three honorable mentions. The Packers were not on that list either. Now, before anyone says something like, “What does a former Giants executive know about complete teams,” it should be known that New York won two Super Bowls while he worked for the team. Obviously, he knows a thing or two about complete teams. The question, then, is: why are the Packers not on the list?
GREEN BAY, WI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Erica Donald, Aaron Donald’s Wife with Deeper Rams Connections

Aaron Donald has floated the idea of retiring from the NFL after signing with Kanye West’s sports agency. He stated that the decision is taken with consideration to his family, which has also turned the spotlight on them. Now, Los Angeles Rams fans want to know more about Aaron Donald’s wife, Erica Donald, as they keep details about their family under wraps. Erica is well-versed with the NFL life and is more than just a WAG in the Rams community. We reveal more about her prolific background in this Erica Donald wiki.
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Reacts to Melvin Gordon Skipping Practice

Monday marked the launch of Phase 3 of the Denver Broncos' offseason program — and with it, the on-field incorporation of veterans and rookies for the first time in 2022. But because this phase remains voluntary, there were several notable players missing in action at the UC Health Training Center. Some, such as outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who underwent March shoulder surgery, couldn't practice for medical reasons. Others, like safety Kareem Jackson, who was attending his daughter's graduation, had understandable family obligations.
DENVER, CO

