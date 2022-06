It may have been three years since fans last paid a visit to the Upside Down, but Netflix's latest installment of Stranger Things has certainly made it worth the wait. The captivating sci-fi series returned with Stranger Things 4 Volume 1, and broke Netflix records with 286.79 million hours viewed, making it the biggest premiere weekend ever for an English-language Netflix original series. That number surpassed quite a few of Netflix's top shows of the week, including The Lincoln Lawyer, which came in second with 64.82 million hours viewed, and the second half of Ozark season four, which had another 21.91 million hours viewed.

