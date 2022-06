Patrick E Benjamin, 65 passed away May 29, 2022, at the Morrison House. He was born June 6, 1956, in Zanesville to the late Leonard Benjamin and Josephine Hammon. Patrick loved to bike and enjoy the scenery along with shooting pool with his friends, and painting. He was also a member of the Fraternal order of Eagles.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO