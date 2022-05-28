San Diego County Gas Prices Hit New Record High

Gas pump. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 2.7 cents Saturday to a record high of $6.046.

The average price is 2.2 cents higher than one week ago, 30.6 cents more than one month ago and $1.869 more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It has risen $1.29 since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 “sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The rest of the price includes the other components of gasoline, production costs, distribution costs, overhead costs for all involved in production, distribution and sales, taxes and carbon offset fees in California paid by the refineries.

The national average price rose two-tenths of a cent to a record $4.601. The national average has set records 16 times in the last 19 days.

–City News Service