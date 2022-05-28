ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

College World Series ticket punched for Oklahoma State softball

By KOCO Staff
KOCO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State will be heading back to the Women’s College World Series. OSU softball closed...

www.koco.com

FanBuzz

Hey, NCAA: It’s Unfair Oklahoma Softball Gets Home Field Advantage Every WCWS

I’ve got a bone to pick with the NCAA, and it lies in Oklahoma City. That’s where the Women’s College World Series is played every year in USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, and quite frankly it simply isn’t fair. It isn’t fair that the Oklahoma Sooners — who, by the way have been one of the greatest teams of all time this year — get to waltz some 30 minutes up the road into what’s essentially become OU’s second softball stadium to play in front of a home crowd every year. They’ll do that once again this year when the tournament opens play on Thursday.
NORMAN, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

2022 Women’s College World Series Predictions

With the 2022 Women’s College World Series set to begin in less than 48 hours, here are a few predictions for how things will play out in Oklahoma City. That’s right. I’m calling for the Sooners to take down Northwestern, Oklahoma State to handle Arizona and, yes, the Texas Longhorns to send No. 5 UCLA to the loser’s bracket. I have believed this conference to be among the very best in softball all season long and Thursday will be their chance to prove it. With the way that Hailey Dolcini has pitched and Janae Jefferson’s play has elevated the rest of UT’s offense, I would not want to face Texas right now. Plus Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have a combined 10-0 record in the tournament thus far, so good luck with taking them on right now.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OU baseball earns No. 2 seed in Gainesville Regional of NCAA Tournament

NORMAN, Okla. — The Oklahoma baseball team will start its run toward a possible College World Series berth as the No. 2 seed in the Gainesville Regional. The Sooners got a No. 2 seed in the regional that also features Florida, Liberty and Central Michigan after OU earned an automatic bid by winning the Big 12 Tournament.
GAINESVILLE, FL
107.3 PopCrush

Three Restaurants All Claims To Be Oklahoma’s Oldest

Since we're technically on a kick of "oldest" things in Oklahoma today, it's only fair we talk about restaurants in the Sooner State. Keep in mind, as Oklahoma is young in terms of statehood, we don't have the rich history of New England and its 300-plus-year-old restaurants... but on the bright side, there are some old restaurants and eateries here, three of which all claim to be the oldest.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma leaders release statements following deadly shooting at Tulsa medical clinic

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma leaders released statements after police said an active shooter situation at a Tulsa medical center left four victims dead. Shortly after 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of an active shooter at the Natalie Building at St. Francis Hospital, near 61st and Yale. Responding officers heard gunshots on the second floor.
TULSA, OK
92.9 NIN

Hang On, The Family in ‘Jurassic Park 3′ is From Oklahoma?!

I was re-watching this movie yesterday and I never noticed this before. Looks like at the box office the next few weeks it will be a battle of the decades. Kids that grew up in the 80's are enjoying 'Top Gun Maverick' right now. Meanwhile, 90's kids like myself are preparing for the next installment in the Jurassic Park franchise. We're FINALLY getting the original cast back together in the same movie.
ENID, OK
newsakmi.com

How Two Queer-Owned Restaurant Groups Are Thriving in Oklahoma

A decade ago, Oklahoma City’s queer scene consisted of a few gay bars and longstanding gay institution Hotel Habana (since renamed the District) squeezed into the 39th Street Entertainment District. Then 84 Hospitality and Humankind Hospitality, two of Oklahoma City’s most prolific restaurant groups that just so happen to be queer-owned, went on expansive tears across OKC. While the city’s LGBTQ community hasn’t yet achieved the national recognition of loud-and-proud hubs like the Mission in San Francisco or Chicago’s Northalsted, these two groups have quickly grown into local powerhouses — and their rise could offer a blueprint for building queer restaurant communities elsewhere.
KOCO

Oklahoma rodeo champ recovers after life-saving surgery

An Oklahoma rodeo champ is on the road to recovery after life-saving surgery. From roping horses to open-heart surgery, the champ had to replace part of his fast-growing heart. Kass Bittle, the open-heart patient, is fearless in the arena. "I pretty much just roped all my life. Just grew up...
OKLAHOMA STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

What happened to the Loch Ness Monster of Claremore, Oklahoma?

The below transcript has been edited for clarity. CASSIDY MUDD: Something unusual has happened at Claremore Lake. KWGS’s Elizabeth Caldwell has this report. ELIZABETH CALDWELL: It’s Memorial Day Weekend in Claremore, Oklahoma. At Claremore Lake, people are picnicking and exercising. The weather is cool and sunny. On the shoreline a woman named Daeonah Taylor is fishing with worms hooked to a pink fishing pole.
CLAREMORE, OK
tulsapeople.com

Hot dog!: A trio of coney hot spots in Tulsa

Coney Island Hot Weiners is a true Tulsa original. Started in 1926 by Christ Economou, Coney Island has been a staple of downtown Tulsa for generations. Not much has changed at the coney shop, including the owners. The Economou family maintains ownership today. Sitting at one of the little school desks eating hot dogs covered with chili in steamed buns — cheese and onions optional — is a rite of passage for kids and a tradition for old timers. It’s something longtime Tulsans can’t imagine home without.
TULSA, OK

