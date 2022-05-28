The Best Memorial Day Streaming Deals Including Free Trials On Amazon Prime, Paramount Plus, And More
Memorial Day might not be the first holiday we collectively associate with shopping, but there are always a ton of deals going on, particularly in the streaming space. This year, it feels like every major streaming service has at least one promotion going on, and some of them offer really big savings.
So, if you're in the market to add anther streaming service on the cheap (and who isn't in that market all the time?), then we have some deals for you. We've put together a round-up of some of the best packages the major players are offering, and there are some really good ones among them. Amazon Prime, Paramount Plus and YouTube TV are all offering free trials, and HBO Max, Disney+ and more are offering some deep discounts.
You can check out the options we found below...
Best Streaming Deals Right Now
- Amazon Prime : join free for 30 days
- Apple TV+ : 7 days free trial or 30 days free with an eligible Apple product
- Disney+ : get Disney, Hulu and ESPN+ for $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year
- ESPN+ : get Disney, Hulu and ESPN+ for $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year
- HBO Max : Pre-pay for a year and save 16%
- Hulu : get your first month free with standalone plans
- Netflix : Get Netflix free with a T-Mobile Magenta Family Plan
- Paramount Plus : one month free trial on all plans
- Sling TV : first month for $10
- YouTube TV : try for free then $50 off your first month
