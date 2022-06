The Atlanta Falcons will not win the Super Bowl this season, and it’s unlikely the team will make the playoffs or finish above .500. Sorry, but that is how it looks on paper. That’s okay, the fanbase shouldn’t expect much after this team indicated a rebuild was in motion when it elected to rip off the band-aid and take on a record-high amount of dead money. But just how good (or bad) the Dirty Birds will be is yet to be determined. That said, ticket sales may be sliding, given the latest cheerleader recruit.

